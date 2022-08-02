ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum of Art partners with the National Museum Of Women In The Arts

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Next year, the Baltimore Museum of Art is set to welcome a new collection of art created by women.

Through the summer of 2023 the BMA will display ten paintings from the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC.

The pieces augment BMA’s collections of women artists, while challenging the convention of male-dominated art history.

The works will be in Baltimore while the NMWA building undergoes renovation.

You can see the list of artwork right here .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

