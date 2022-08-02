ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SE WI Weather: Morning showers & humid, hot Wednesday

By Brian Gotter
 6 days ago
This morning was in the 50s and 60s but it warmed up quickly today, especially inland. While Milwaukee stayed in the upper 70s, inland areas got close to 90, but everyone felt the increasing humidity. This evening stays in the upper 70s and muggy, and lows will be in the low to mid 70s by morning. There will be scattered t'showers until late morning, then we get a break and if we see some sun, we easily hit 90. It will be very humid and windy with SW winds at 15-30 mph. There is another chance for scattered t'storms after 3pm until 6pm. The risk of severe weather is minimal.

Behind the front, Thursday is beautiful with highs in the 70s and low humidity. What a start for the State Fair. Friday is in the low 80s with more humidity, and Saturday is hot and humid with temps near 90. Scattered t'storms are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, then Sunday has sun with temps in the low 80s and dry air.

TONIGHT:
Increasing clouds, warm, windy, and humid with scattered t'showers by morning
Low:  75
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNES:
Morning t'storms, then mostly cloudy, windy, hot and humid with scattered afternoon t'storms
High: 90
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid
High: 72 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 75 Lakefront...85 Inland
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny, breezy, humid and hot...late evening storms
High: 87 Lakefront...91 Inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY:
Morning showers, then clearing and nice
High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

