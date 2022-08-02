Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren Patchy Dense Fog for the Early Morning Commute Areas of fog have developed early this morning and will last through sunrise. Visibilities below one mile will occur in some areas, along with pockets of locally dense fog reducing visibilities to one quarter mile or less. Conditions are expected to improve between 8 and 9 AM. If traveling this morning in foggy areas, slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO