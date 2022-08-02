Read on krcgtv.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Frazee continues coaching at South Callaway
Longtime Bulldogs coach Bill Frazee continues his coaching career with the South Callaway football team this fall. Frazee has had a 26-year coaching career, with stops at Montgomery County, Fayette and Caruthersville. Despite retiring from full-time teaching 13 years ago, Frazee continues playing a role with the Bulldog football team.
Local golfers hits an ace on a par 4
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A local golfer hit the shot of a lifetime at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. Nate Wilde recorded a hole-in-one on the par 4 first hole. It's believed to be the first hole-in-one on a par 4 at Meadow Lake Acres. Wilde talks...
Crash slows traffic near Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Jefferson City police tweeted that traffic is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: Jefferson City police warned of a crash near the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday. The crash, just east of the bridge on Highway 54/63, was backing up traffic. The department tweeted about the crash at 1:36. There...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller County
An Olean man has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter and failing to drive on the right side of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, on Tuesday afternoon. Chester McComb, 65, was involved in an accident in April of this year,...
Columbia city leaders want more security at City Hall after staff reports threats
COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders wanted tighter security Wednesday at City Hall. They said reception desk employees needed better protection on the building’s first floor. Columbia city leaders had what they called, increasing safety concerns, for their employees at City Hall. City Manager De’Carlon Seewood wanted to spend...
Woman dies, man injured in Pettis County crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and a man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of LaMonte, drove through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Highway Y, about eight miles west of Sedalia.
Man arrested for firing gun in the air to break up fight in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police arrested one man for firing a gun Tuesday night. Someone called police to the 600 block of Georgia Street at 6:13 pm for a fight involving several people. Police officers heard a gunshot when they got to the scene. Officers found the person they believed fired the...
Centralia man charged for dropping gun at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021
A Centralia man was charged for taking part in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Bargar will make a court appearance in the Western District of Missouri.
Two in custody for breaking into Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days
Sedalia police took two juveniles into custody after they allegedly broke into a Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days. Sedalia police responded to a store at 709 East Broadway on July 30 at 2:55 am for a burglary alarm, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Someone...
Boone County voters can expect a special election on their ballots Tuesday
Voters in Boone County can expect to see a special election on their ballots Tuesday. A special election was forced after City of Columbia Third Ward Incumbent Karl Skala and Challenger Roy Lovelady each finished election night in April with 1,102 votes. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said a tie...
Voters approve Osage, Sunrise Fire Protection District taxes
CAMDEN COUNTY — On election night, voters approved the proposed taxes for the Osage Beach Fire Protection District and Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. When it came to the Osage Beach Fire Protection District question, 1,084 voters voted yes, while 822 voters voted no. "We would like to offer...
