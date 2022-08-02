ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Frazee continues coaching at South Callaway

Longtime Bulldogs coach Bill Frazee continues his coaching career with the South Callaway football team this fall. Frazee has had a 26-year coaching career, with stops at Montgomery County, Fayette and Caruthersville. Despite retiring from full-time teaching 13 years ago, Frazee continues playing a role with the Bulldog football team.
MOKANE, MO
krcgtv.com

Local golfers hits an ace on a par 4

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A local golfer hit the shot of a lifetime at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. Nate Wilde recorded a hole-in-one on the par 4 first hole. It's believed to be the first hole-in-one on a par 4 at Meadow Lake Acres. Wilde talks...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash slows traffic near Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City

UPDATE: Jefferson City police tweeted that traffic is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: Jefferson City police warned of a crash near the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday. The crash, just east of the bridge on Highway 54/63, was backing up traffic. The department tweeted about the crash at 1:36. There...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller County

An Olean man has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter and failing to drive on the right side of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, on Tuesday afternoon. Chester McComb, 65, was involved in an accident in April of this year,...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman dies, man injured in Pettis County crash

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and a man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of LaMonte, drove through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Highway Y, about eight miles west of Sedalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Voters approve Osage, Sunrise Fire Protection District taxes

CAMDEN COUNTY — On election night, voters approved the proposed taxes for the Osage Beach Fire Protection District and Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. When it came to the Osage Beach Fire Protection District question, 1,084 voters voted yes, while 822 voters voted no. "We would like to offer...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

