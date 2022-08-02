Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
New Showerhouse In Nations Bridge Is Installed
A new project has been finished that will benefit campers in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says they have officially installed the new showerhouse at Nations Bridge Park which will have two rooms for people to use the uni-sex restroom and shower that are also handicap assessible. Halterman explains they have gone the whole spring and majority of the summer without a showerhouse so to finally finish this project is a success.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Stuart Library Birthday Party Served Over 100 Snowcones
The Stuart Public Library was able to serve over 100 snowcones for a special celebration at Lawbaugh Park with the help of a sponsor Wednesday afternoon. The library held an event called the “Summer Birthday Party,” which celebrated anyone that has a birthday in 2022. The celebration had free snowcones, sunglasses and children took pictures with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen.” White Castle Roofing which is a company located in Omaha Nebraska, fully funded the celebration. White Castle Roofing Vice President of Strateic Sales and Marketing James Ferguson tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they decide to sponsor this celebration.
Jefferson Library Sees Growth in Teen Summer Reading Program
Two teen summer reading programs recently finished with the Jefferson Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says about 25 middle school teens registered for the program this year with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”. “Our main goal for the summer with our teens was just to get...
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway
BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Grand Junction Fun Days is this Weekend
If you are looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, the City of Grand Junction has you covered. Grand Junction Fun Days kicks-off tomorrow evening with the beer tent from 4pm to midnight, as well as a carnival from 6-10pm at the former school property. Additionally, there will be musical entertainment with the Danny Grause Band from Ames to perform from 8-11pm. Co-organizer Linda Hoffman says tickets can be purchased on site for the carnival and people can watch the band for free outside of the beer tent, which has a $5 cover charge.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life for Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
Joan Jobusch, 82, of Jefferson
No services are planned for Joan Jobusch, 82, of Jefferson. Memorials in her name are suggested to the charity of your choice. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson is assisting the family.
