Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
Jamaica Book Apart Of 141 Garage Sale Event Friday
A Guthrie County library will participate in the Highway 141 Garage Sales this week. The Jamaica Public Library will hold a used book sale this Friday from 8am to 4pm at the shelter house in Jamaica located in the city park at the corner of Van Nest Street and Main Street. They will sell a wide variety of hard cover, paperback, non-fiction and children’s books for the price of $1. The library book sale is one of six garage sales in Jamaica as part of the 141 Garage Sale event. For more information click the link.
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Hot Afternoon But Good Turnout For Stuart Police Department’s Night Out
It was a hot afternoon for the Stuart Police Department’s 39th annual National Night Out but they got a chance to interact with the community Tuesday. The National Night Out event is celebrated across many communities in the nation and seeks to promote police relationships with community partners. Sargent Katie Guisinger says they collected non-perishable food items for the Stuart Food Pantry and had some fun prizes along with an ice cream truck, bouncy houses and face paintings for kids, all for free. She says this is another way for them to give back.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
Greene County Historical Society to Host Pair of Programs
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a pair of programs later this week. The regular monthly event that happens the first Friday of the month will take place at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. Attendees will challenge the historical society’s “Trivia Team” with questions about local history starting at 12:45pm. The three person team of the historical society executive director Roger Aegerter and board members Nancy Hanaman and Chuck Offenburger are undefeated at 1-0 after taking down Greene County Farm Bureau members at their annual picnic last year.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Panorama Days Gets Started Tomorrow
“Rollin Into” Panorama Days will get started tomorrow in Panora with afternoon activities. The day will kick off at 2pm with a cribbage tournament at the community center and registration will be 30 minutes prior to the event. At 2pm, there will be a selfie stand and vendors will open in the Town Square Park at 4pm.
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Jefferson Native to Perform at Summer Concert Series With Thomas Jefferson Gardens
The next Summer Concert Series with the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is this weekend. Jefferson native Marty McGinn will perform Saturday at 6pm in the gardens. He is a 1999 Jefferson High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree in music composition from the University of Iowa. McGinn moved to California to study with Pauline Oliveros at Mills College and also earned his master’s degree in composition in 2005. He taught piano privately and played professionally while in California.
'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A stunning surprise stuck in a Des Moines man's tree — a peacock standing high above a neighborhood!. The peacock was 20 to 30 feet up in a tree in front of Jordan Stenger's home. He said the peacock has been there since Wednesday morning.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle
A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
