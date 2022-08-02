ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Some passengers bail after commuter train stalls, causing long wait with no power

By Sabrina Silva
 3 days ago
nbcboston.com

MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Orange Line shutdown

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange Line commuters will soon hold a title they likely didn’t want: riders of a the first entire MBTA line to be shut down. “We’re doing this because it’s the fastest, most efficient way to deliver the benefits to our customers,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at a news conference announcing the shutdown.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Orange Line passengers frustrated with month-long shutdown

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - T riders expressed exasperation after news broke that the Orange Line would shut down for repairs for a month, with shuttle buses taking its place. “It’s stupid,” said T rider Steven Yee who told 7NEWS he plans to quit his job in the North End instead of taking the shuttle bus. “I mean, the point of taking the train is to dodge traffic. The bus is going to be sitting in traffic. What’s the point?”
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

College students brace for Orange Line shutdown

The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students. In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes. “The only way I think about is apps like...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

City officials consider making new bus lanes to help with added Orange Line shuttles

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston prepares for the upcoming Orange Line shutdown, city officials are considering making new temporary lanes on the streets just for shuttle buses. Starting August 19, while the Orange Line is shutdown, there will be at least 160 more buses on the road till September 19 to replace it. Transportation officials are considering creating temporary bus lanes that would resemble the permanent bus lanes along Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The added lanes would allow bus drivers to avoid car traffic and parked vehicles.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

For A Major Makeover, Orange Line Going Offline For A Month

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days starting in less than three weeks, a historic and disruptive undertaking that punctuates months of injurious and deadly incidents, simmering rider frustration, federal scrutiny and plenty of finger-pointing. Gov. Charlie Baker and his top...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Orange Line shutdown likely to affect students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students are likely to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school. “I am told there are various reasons for this exact start date and window that are beyond our control,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. The shutdown is expected...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools

BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Atop fire towers, crews working to stop fires before they begin

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty feet above the tree line, fire crews were hard at work Thursday combatting fires before they even began. Andrew Theve and Bryan Colwell were among the workers with the DCR Forest Fire Control sitting above the summit of Wachusett Mountain in Princeton Thursday. The crewmen are kept busy in their perch, spotting fires and smoke as they crop up along the wide horizon.
PRINCETON, MA
whdh.com

Bostonians brave the heat and humidity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are feeling the sunshine on the second day of the city’s heat emergency. “It is extremely hot, like super super hot,” said Brett Doelle, who’s staying at Fisher College. Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not...
whdh.com

Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Severe drought causes concerns in communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.

