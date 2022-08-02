Some passengers bail after commuter train stalls, causing long wait with no power

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO