Some passengers bail after commuter train stalls, causing long wait with no power

nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
whdh.com
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Orange Line shutdown
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange Line commuters will soon hold a title they likely didn’t want: riders of a the first entire MBTA line to be shut down. “We’re doing this because it’s the fastest, most efficient way to deliver the benefits to our customers,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at a news conference announcing the shutdown.
whdh.com
Orange Line passengers frustrated with month-long shutdown
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - T riders expressed exasperation after news broke that the Orange Line would shut down for repairs for a month, with shuttle buses taking its place. “It’s stupid,” said T rider Steven Yee who told 7NEWS he plans to quit his job in the North End instead of taking the shuttle bus. “I mean, the point of taking the train is to dodge traffic. The bus is going to be sitting in traffic. What’s the point?”
wgbh.org
Transit advocates have mixed reactions to the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA has announced an unprecedented move to shut down an entire rapid transit line so they can make badly needed repairs to tracks, signals and power systems. The Orange Line closure begins Aug. 19. Gov. Charlie Baker says the work that can be done during the 30-day closure would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College students brace for Orange Line shutdown
The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students. In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes. “The only way I think about is apps like...
whdh.com
City officials consider making new bus lanes to help with added Orange Line shuttles
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston prepares for the upcoming Orange Line shutdown, city officials are considering making new temporary lanes on the streets just for shuttle buses. Starting August 19, while the Orange Line is shutdown, there will be at least 160 more buses on the road till September 19 to replace it. Transportation officials are considering creating temporary bus lanes that would resemble the permanent bus lanes along Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The added lanes would allow bus drivers to avoid car traffic and parked vehicles.
MBTA chief: ‘We reserve the right’ to shut down other lines
MEDFORD, Mass. — The MBTA will venture into uncharted territory with a newly announced month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and the unprecedented step might not be the last of its kind. Baker administration officials kept the door open for additional large-scale closures when they announced plans Wednesday to...
whdh.com
For A Major Makeover, Orange Line Going Offline For A Month
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days starting in less than three weeks, a historic and disruptive undertaking that punctuates months of injurious and deadly incidents, simmering rider frustration, federal scrutiny and plenty of finger-pointing. Gov. Charlie Baker and his top...
MBTA: Early morning derailment on Red Line caused damage to third rail
QUINCY, Mass. — A piece of construction equipment derailed on the Red Line early Tuesday morning, causing damage to the third rail, the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority said. The piece of equipment in question derailed near Quincy Center around 1:20 a.m., according to an MBTA spokesperson. The equipment was...
whdh.com
Orange Line shutdown likely to affect students
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students are likely to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school. “I am told there are various reasons for this exact start date and window that are beyond our control,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. The shutdown is expected...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
MBTA Commuter Rail passengers escape over fence after train loses power due to electrical issue
When an MBTA Commuter Rail train stopped shortly after the Boston Landing station due to an electrical issue, passengers began taking matters into their own hands and escaped over a nearby fence. Framingham Line Train 535 left South Station at 5:35 according to schedule, but stopped due to a mechanical...
whdh.com
Red Line construction equipment derails, causing shuttle buses to replace service
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A piece of construction equipment derailed on the Red Line overnight, damaging its third rail and causing existing shuttle bus service to continue into the morning commute, according to an MBTA spokesperson. Shuttle buses were already slated to replace Braintree service between the JFK and Braintree...
universalhub.com
Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut
The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
WCVB
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
WCVB
How Orange Line shutdown could impact Boston schools
BOSTON — The 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line from Forest Hills to Oak Grove will take place right as students are heading back to the classroom. Many of those kids take the MBTA to get to school. As an Orange Line rider herself, Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
whdh.com
Atop fire towers, crews working to stop fires before they begin
PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty feet above the tree line, fire crews were hard at work Thursday combatting fires before they even began. Andrew Theve and Bryan Colwell were among the workers with the DCR Forest Fire Control sitting above the summit of Wachusett Mountain in Princeton Thursday. The crewmen are kept busy in their perch, spotting fires and smoke as they crop up along the wide horizon.
whdh.com
Bostonians brave the heat and humidity
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are feeling the sunshine on the second day of the city’s heat emergency. “It is extremely hot, like super super hot,” said Brett Doelle, who’s staying at Fisher College. Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not...
whdh.com
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
whdh.com
Severe drought causes concerns in communities
BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.
