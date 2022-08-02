Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Perry Youth Football Block Party This Weekend
Perry Youth Football will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a good cause. The Bluejay Football Block Party will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Cleanworks Autowash parking lot. Board Member Tiffany Olejniczak says people will be able to get their car washed for a free-will donation or they can use the automatic wash bays and those proceeds will also go to Perry Youth Football.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway
BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
Jamaica Book Apart Of 141 Garage Sale Event Friday
A Guthrie County library will participate in the Highway 141 Garage Sales this week. The Jamaica Public Library will hold a used book sale this Friday from 8am to 4pm at the shelter house in Jamaica located in the city park at the corner of Van Nest Street and Main Street. They will sell a wide variety of hard cover, paperback, non-fiction and children’s books for the price of $1. The library book sale is one of six garage sales in Jamaica as part of the 141 Garage Sale event. For more information click the link.
Joan Jobusch, 82, of Jefferson
No services are planned for Joan Jobusch, 82, of Jefferson. Memorials in her name are suggested to the charity of your choice. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson is assisting the family.
Still Time To Register For Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing
There is still time to get registered for a golf outing taking place with the Perry Chamber of Commerce next week. The Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing will be held at the Perry Golf and Country Club with two tee times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on August 12th and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says there is still space for people to get registered with a cost of $150 for a team of four or $40 for an individual.
Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life for Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle
A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Nueva Vida en Greene County to Host Storm Lake Panel in Jefferson
An organization that is spearheading a movement to attract the Latino population to move and live in Greene County, will have a special event next week. “Nueva Vida en Greene County” is hosting “The Storm Lake Story” on August 9th. The event includes about six people from Storm Lake who were a part of the diversification of the community over the past 30 years. The panel includes Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, former Storm Lake City Council member Sara Huddleston, former Police Chief Mark Prosser, along with a Latino business owner and a couple of high school students. The discussion will be led by Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger and Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ. Offenburger explains why it’s important for Greene County residents to attend.
Eleanor Sandholm, 92, of Greenfield
Funeral services for Eleanor Sandholm, 92, of Greenfield, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church in Creston with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service prior to the burial. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Eleanor Sandholm Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
Stuart Public Library Summer Birthday Party On Wednesday
A local library will be hosting an event to celebrate everyone’s birthday this week. The Stuart Public Library is welcoming everyone from the community to come to Lawbaugh Park tomorrow from 4 to 5pm for a “Summer Birthday Party.” There will be free snow cones, cupcakes and children giveaways along with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen,” making an appearance.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
