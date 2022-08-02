Read on www.northcountrynow.com
First walleye in Ogdensburg
Jackson Jacques, 8 of San Diego, Calif., while visiting his grandparents, Phillip and Paula Jacques of Ogdensburg, caught his first walleye fishing on the St. Lawrence River with his dad, Phillip Jacques, and friend Bart Cutwa. Photo taken by Phillip Jacques.
Pet groomers in parade
State Street Grooming, a full service pet grooming facility in Heuvelton, took part in the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade on July 30. Pictured above from State Street Grooming are Chelsea Hackett with her dog Dually and Bree Koerick. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
Competitive calf at the county fair
Lillian Roberts of Heuvelton poses with her calf at the 4-H Showmanship competition held Wednesday morning at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a documentary of the controversy in Potsdam over what are sometimes called “toilet gardens.”. Director and cinematographer Morgan Elliot talked about his film “Potty Town,” which premieres on streaming services next week. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
Making connections in Potsdam
Playing a giant Connect Four game at the Potsdam Village Recreation Department’s Backyard Games Week Aug. 1-5 for children ages 4 to 15 are sisters, from left, Mazzy and Kyrie Comins. About 30 children registered for the week’s activities, including backyard bowling, capture the flag, corn hole, disc golf, Jenga and tic tac toe, kickball and wooden yard dice. NCNow photo.
New ideas for an old pool surface in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the future of Flynn pool on the city’s north side remains in deep water, some members of the Watertown City Council are floating other ideas for extending the pool’s use year round. “The conversation about having three pools has always been that...
Cleaning up at St. Lawrence County Fair
Matt Sears, of Wright Way Family Farm, DeKalb Junction, prepares Kadence for competition at the St. Lawrence County Fair, Gouverneur, Wednesday morning. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
4-H Showmanship competitor
Adeline Chester, Madrid, competed in the 4-H Showmanship competition with her C & M Dairy Farm calf, Blue. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Advocates urge action for Adirondack Rail Trail
ARTA plans to hire executive director; OSI applies for grant for trailhead development. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Adirondack Rail Trail, a multi-use path that would connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake but advocates intend to lend a flare. According to Lee Keet, secretary...
In Clayton, new life for an old bridge
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
LCHS announces new Emergency Department Nurse Manager
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System has a new Emergency Department Nurse Manager. Tracie Davoy, RN, is a 2007 graduate of Beaver River Central School. She earned her Associate Degree at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, NY. Tracie joined the health system nursing team in April 2012 as a registered nurse...
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School will be starting again in a little more than a month. And across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions - guidance counseling, special education - positions open. That’s based on a 7 News survey of every school district’s...
Pickleball tourney in Potsdam
The Sandstoner Summer Classic Pickleball Tournament held recently drew 72 participants, including these four players in the men’s tournament. The event was the first tournament played on the six new outdoor courts at Sandstoner Park, Potsdam. NCNow photo.
Police searching for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man. According to the department, 68-year-old Peter B. Washer from Watertown was last seen on August 1 in the city. Police stated that he was operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York license plate BAJ4896.
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Escapes serious injury in Potsdam
A person was injured after the truck they were operating crashed into a Wight & Patterson tractor trailer early on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Potsdam fire officials. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
