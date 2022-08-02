ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

northcountrynow.com

First walleye in Ogdensburg

Jackson Jacques, 8 of San Diego, Calif., while visiting his grandparents, Phillip and Paula Jacques of Ogdensburg, caught his first walleye fishing on the St. Lawrence River with his dad, Phillip Jacques, and friend Bart Cutwa. Photo taken by Phillip Jacques.
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Pet groomers in parade

State Street Grooming, a full service pet grooming facility in Heuvelton, took part in the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade on July 30. Pictured above from State Street Grooming are Chelsea Hackett with her dog Dually and Bree Koerick. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a documentary of the controversy in Potsdam over what are sometimes called “toilet gardens.”. Director and cinematographer Morgan Elliot talked about his film “Potty Town,” which premieres on streaming services next week. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
POTSDAM, NY
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Society
northcountrynow.com

Making connections in Potsdam

Playing a giant Connect Four game at the Potsdam Village Recreation Department’s Backyard Games Week Aug. 1-5 for children ages 4 to 15 are sisters, from left, Mazzy and Kyrie Comins. About 30 children registered for the week’s activities, including backyard bowling, capture the flag, corn hole, disc golf, Jenga and tic tac toe, kickball and wooden yard dice. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

New ideas for an old pool surface in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the future of Flynn pool on the city’s north side remains in deep water, some members of the Watertown City Council are floating other ideas for extending the pool’s use year round. “The conversation about having three pools has always been that...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

4-H Showmanship competitor

Adeline Chester, Madrid, competed in the 4-H Showmanship competition with her C & M Dairy Farm calf, Blue. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
MADRID, NY
wwnytv.com

Convalt to break ground on facility this fall

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

In Clayton, new life for an old bridge

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.
CLAYTON, NY
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
flackbroadcasting.com

LCHS announces new Emergency Department Nurse Manager

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System has a new Emergency Department Nurse Manager. Tracie Davoy, RN, is a 2007 graduate of Beaver River Central School. She earned her Associate Degree at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, NY. Tracie joined the health system nursing team in April 2012 as a registered nurse...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School will be starting again in a little more than a month. And across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions - guidance counseling, special education - positions open. That’s based on a 7 News survey of every school district’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Pickleball tourney in Potsdam

The Sandstoner Summer Classic Pickleball Tournament held recently drew 72 participants, including these four players in the men’s tournament. The event was the first tournament played on the six new outdoor courts at Sandstoner Park, Potsdam. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Police searching for missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man. According to the department, 68-year-old Peter B. Washer from Watertown was last seen on August 1 in the city. Police stated that he was operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York license plate BAJ4896.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
northcountrynow.com

Escapes serious injury in Potsdam

A person was injured after the truck they were operating crashed into a Wight & Patterson tractor trailer early on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Potsdam fire officials. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY

