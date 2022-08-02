ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on burglary charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was indicted on two more burglaries on Monday morning, on top of five he has already pleaded guilty to since February. Police say that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus of Buffalo committed two burglaries on July 31, one on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. He allegedly […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Olean Man arrested following Aggravated Harassment complaint

On August 1, 2022, Troopers arrested Sean A. Tucker, 35 of Olean, NY for Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. On July 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean were dispatched to Andrews St in the town of Olean for a harassment complaint. Investigation determined that Tucker made race-based threats to cause physical harm to the complainant. Tucker was arrested on a warrant on August 1, 2022. At the time of arrest, approximately .53 grams of methamphetamine was located in Tucker’s possession.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man to serve time in state prison for burglary charges

A Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after being convicted on burglary related charges. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today announced that Judge David Foley recently sentenced 46-year-old David Spunaugle to 5 years in state prison plus 5 years of parole supervision on his conviction for attempted burglary in the 2nd degree. Spunaugle was also sentenced to 2-4 years indeterminate in state prison on his conviction for burglary in the 3rd degree. The sentences will run concurrently. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Jamestown area in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Solving Jamestown Murder Case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in solving a murder case involving a Jamestown woman whose remains were found almost 16 years ago. Yolanda Bindics was 25 years old when she disappeared on August 10, 2004, and her skeletal remains were found in a desolate, wooded, untraveled patch of land in the Town of Charlotte on September 10, 2006. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the Bindics family has been persistent in trying to get justice for Yolanda...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
GOWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police: No Active Shooter in City

Olean Police reassured the public this afternoon that rumors about an active shooter situation in the City were false. According to information obtained by WESB News, a mental health emergency in the City this morning was exaggerated in a Facebook post, which in turn led to posts to a local safety Facebook group further exaggerating the rumors.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

