A Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after being convicted on burglary related charges. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today announced that Judge David Foley recently sentenced 46-year-old David Spunaugle to 5 years in state prison plus 5 years of parole supervision on his conviction for attempted burglary in the 2nd degree. Spunaugle was also sentenced to 2-4 years indeterminate in state prison on his conviction for burglary in the 3rd degree. The sentences will run concurrently. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Jamestown area in 2021.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO