Buffalo man arraigned on burglary charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was indicted on two more burglaries on Monday morning, on top of five he has already pleaded guilty to since February. Police say that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus of Buffalo committed two burglaries on July 31, one on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. He allegedly […]
nyspnews.com
Olean Man arrested following Aggravated Harassment complaint
On August 1, 2022, Troopers arrested Sean A. Tucker, 35 of Olean, NY for Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. On July 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean were dispatched to Andrews St in the town of Olean for a harassment complaint. Investigation determined that Tucker made race-based threats to cause physical harm to the complainant. Tucker was arrested on a warrant on August 1, 2022. At the time of arrest, approximately .53 grams of methamphetamine was located in Tucker’s possession.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Accused Driving While Intoxicated Following Cattaraugus County Crash
GREAT VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A juvenile is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident without injury over the weekend on the 219 in Great Valley. Deputies said a young male...
Former village of Sherman treasurer arrested for alleged theft of thousands
The former treasurer of the Village of Sherman was arrested Thursday for grand larceny in the third degree.
Investigators renew call for justice in murder of Yolanda Bindics.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff Unsolved Crimes Unit is renewing its call for help in bringing justice to the family of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother whose murder remains unsolved.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man to serve time in state prison for burglary charges
A Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after being convicted on burglary related charges. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today announced that Judge David Foley recently sentenced 46-year-old David Spunaugle to 5 years in state prison plus 5 years of parole supervision on his conviction for attempted burglary in the 2nd degree. Spunaugle was also sentenced to 2-4 years indeterminate in state prison on his conviction for burglary in the 3rd degree. The sentences will run concurrently. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Jamestown area in 2021.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
chautauquatoday.com
Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Solving Jamestown Murder Case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in solving a murder case involving a Jamestown woman whose remains were found almost 16 years ago. Yolanda Bindics was 25 years old when she disappeared on August 10, 2004, and her skeletal remains were found in a desolate, wooded, untraveled patch of land in the Town of Charlotte on September 10, 2006. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the Bindics family has been persistent in trying to get justice for Yolanda...
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants
GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
wesb.com
Olean Police: No Active Shooter in City
Olean Police reassured the public this afternoon that rumors about an active shooter situation in the City were false. According to information obtained by WESB News, a mental health emergency in the City this morning was exaggerated in a Facebook post, which in turn led to posts to a local safety Facebook group further exaggerating the rumors.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
