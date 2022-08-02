Ask Axios: What happens to the butter cow after the Ohio State Fair?

We're back with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

Mark M. asks: In all my years in Columbus and attending the fair, one pressing question has eluded me. What becomes of the butter sculptures when the fair is done?

👋 Alissa here. I'm glad I'm not the only one wondering what happens to all that butter.

So I reached out to Jenny Crabtree, spokesperson for the American Dairy Association Mideast, which sponsors the Ohio State Fair's annual display.

What's next: The butter is recycled. Along with cooking grease, local companies refine it into non-edible items like soap, tires and grease for metal forging. Columbus-based OP Recycling will complete the job this year.

Of note: "The butter is definitely not fit for consumption after it's been worked by the artists’ hands into the sculptures and on display for several weeks," Crabtree says.

Reminder: If you haven't seen this year's record-breaking butter sculptures yet, the fair continues through Sunday. Ticket prices and details here .

📬 Got questions about Central Ohio? Email columbus@axios.com . You butter believe we'll find the answers.