ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ask Axios: What happens to the butter cow after the Ohio State Fair?

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

We're back with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

  • Mark M. asks: In all my years in Columbus and attending the fair, one pressing question has eluded me. What becomes of the butter sculptures when the fair is done?

👋 Alissa here. I'm glad I'm not the only one wondering what happens to all that butter.

  • So I reached out to Jenny Crabtree, spokesperson for the American Dairy Association Mideast, which sponsors the Ohio State Fair's annual display.

What's next: The butter is recycled. Along with cooking grease, local companies refine it into non-edible items like soap, tires and grease for metal forging. Columbus-based OP Recycling will complete the job this year.

Of note: "The butter is definitely not fit for consumption after it's been worked by the artists’ hands into the sculptures and on display for several weeks," Crabtree says.

Reminder: If you haven't seen this year's record-breaking butter sculptures yet, the fair continues through Sunday. Ticket prices and details here .

📬 Got questions about Central Ohio? Email columbus@axios.com . You butter believe we'll find the answers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Steer show back at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our own Tim Irr and photojournalist Raegan Williams took part in the fun Tuesday during the steer show at the Ohio State Fair. Tap or click the video link for more.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 5-7, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Your Essential Guide to Summer in Columbus, Ohio. Free Fountains and Splash...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#The Ohio State Fair#Op Recycling
columbusunderground.com

5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022

It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Blood & marrow transplant successes at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Extensive expertise and a proven track record of thousands of successful blood and marrow transplants mean The James at Ohio State is the best place in the region for blood cancer and blood disorder patients. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G....
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Buckeye Lake to Host 37th Annual Tour of Homes

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio – Buckeye Lake is a nearby destination that offers a fun, lakeside environment for tourists as well as the residents. Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association members Marnita Swickard, Deb Sturm and Jim Ward discussed the 37th Annual Tour of Homes and what makes it stand apart from other home touring events.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Worthington Store Challenges Fast Fashion Industry

Evolverie Clothing takes the unwanted fabric left behind by the fast fashion industry and turns it into a new batch of clothes. The ethical and sustainable clothing brand for women, located at 695 High St. in Worthington, was founded by Amy Homan. The clothes are designed by Homan and are hand-made from surplus fabric from Victoria Road, a socially responsible clothing and fair trade workshop in Karachi, Pakistan.
WORTHINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
236
Followers
260
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy