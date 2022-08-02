Most competitive elections in years after Illinois Republicans slate 27 post-primary candidates

Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Expands Funding for Abortion Services
(Springfield, IL) — Governor J-B Pritzker has announced the state is expanding funding for abortion resources across the state. The governor’s announcement means Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20 percent, or nearly three-million dollars a year. The adjustment takes effect next month. The increase is designed to help providers meet the increasing demand as more people seek abortions from out-of-state. Illinois’ Public Health Department is also expanding its family planning program by spending another two-million dollars on services such as cancer screenings and pregnancy testing.
Illinois Warns of Scam Targeting Bank Customers
(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Attorney General’s office is warning residents about a new scam that uses phony websites to target bank customers into revealing their personal information. The scam makes a phony website appear to be real so would-be victims have to enter personal information to create a new bank account. State officials urge consumers to make sure they’re doing business with a legitimate company — such as calling their bank — before sharing personal information online.
The University of Illinois Flash Index, a measure of the state’s economy, dropped in July
The University of Illinois Flash Index, a measure of the state’s economy, dropped in July. The index uses various metrics, including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state. The index measured the state’s economy at 104.9 for July, down from 105.5 in June. Nationally, the GDP has declined for two straight quarters, signaling a possible recession.
Southern Illinois Police Department Warns Against Bogus Story About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
(Carterville, IL) — Police in Williamson County in Southern Illinois have taken to their Facebook page to caution residents after a bogus story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral. According to police, the story tells about a morgue assistant in Carterville who used body parts from corpses to win a spaghetti-cooking contest. The story was creating concerns among local residents and police explained the story was fake. Police also advised residents on how to spot fake news.
Illinois Man Admits to Depositing Worthless Checks in $157K Scheme
(St. Louis, MO) — A Granite City man has admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks in a scheme that netted him more than 157-thousand dollars. The man — 32-year-old Clarence Wigfall Junior — admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks into dozens of customer accounts at Commerce Bank four years ago. He obtained debit card and checking account information from Commerce Bank customers on Facebook in exchange for cash. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to 30 years in prison.
IEMA urges the public to be aware and prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to remain aware and be prepared for further heavy rains and flash flooding. Several significant storms may be impacting Illinois this week, bringing a potential for rapid flooding and storm damage. I-EMA spokesperson Kevin Sur stresses the need to stay alert during the threat of severe weather.
Heavy Rains on Tuesday brought flash flooding to parts of the area, More Rain on the way
Heavy rains moved through the area on Tuesday. The amounts differed in different areas of the county. Most in Vandalia reported around 1 inch of rain, while one report from north of Ramsey was better than 5 inches of rain and reports from the Wright’s Corner area were 3 to 4 inches of rain. St. Elmo also saw some heavier rains that led to flash flooding in the community, with 3 inches of rain and more reported in St. Elmo.
