Most Illinois Bright Start college savings values drop, some significantly

Heavy rains moved through the area on Tuesday. The amounts differed in different areas of the county. Most in Vandalia reported around 1 inch of rain, while one report from north of Ramsey was better than 5 inches of rain and reports from the Wright’s Corner area were 3 to 4 inches of rain. St. Elmo also saw some heavier rains that led to flash flooding in the community, with 3 inches of rain and more reported in St. Elmo.

SAINT ELMO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO