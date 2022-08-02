ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said.

According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.

Crews gave the girl pain medicine as they worked over an hour to take apart the mechanism and free her hand, officials told the Register. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to KTLA.

Officials did not specify the type or severity of the girl’s injuries; however, crews said the girl was in stable condition during the rescue, KTLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — In a season that has turned into a titanic struggle for the Los Angeles Angels, they suffered another pain-staking defeat Thursday. The Halos tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 in a crazy matinee affair at Angel Stadium.
ANAHEIM, CA
Only in Anaheim: Angels hit 7 home runs, manage to lose 8-7

The bats of the moribund Los Angeles Angels woke up in a big way on Thursday, jumping the Oakland Athletics' pitching for a whopping seven home runs. It was tied for the most home runs any team in MLB has hit in a game this season. Two of the long balls came from Shohei Ohtani, continuing a back-to-back MVP campaign for the Japanese phenom.
ANAHEIM, CA
