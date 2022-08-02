ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Executor, Boyd Lee Ensley and Bailey Michael Ensley of the Estate of Bernice M Ensley

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Executor, Boyd Lee Ensley and Bailey Michael Ensley of the Estate of Bernice M Ensley deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 540 Racking Cove, Sylva, NC 28779 or 589 Racking Cove , Sylva, NC 28779 before the 4th day of November, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 4th day of August, 2022. Boyd Lee Ensley, Bailey Michael Ensley, Co-Executor of the Estate of Bernice M Ensley 22-25*
SYLVA, NC
Commissioners Approve Half-a-Million in Reparations

Asheville – Buncombe County commissioners voted to match the City of Asheville in allocating $500,000 annually in reparations to local African-Americans. The meeting chambers were overfilled with people who wished to share their support for reparations. They complained that institutions in the United States have prevented African-Americans The term African-Americans was the term of choice for the evening, representing a reversion from the more recently preferred “blacks,” “people of color,” or “BIPOC.” from accumulating generational wealth. Beyond slavery, these included Jim Crow laws, redlining, and urban renewal. Many viewed policies that severely and disproportionately disadvantage African-Americans as intentional expressions of systemic racism.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

New alert system for Upstate residents

Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Adult Services Social Worker. This position investigates reports of adult abuse and neglect, provides case management for at-risk adults, and certifies and monitors clients receiving Special Assistance In-home services. This position also provides ongoing case management for guardianships, payeeships, individual and family adjustments, in-home aide services, and case management of substantiated adult protective service cases. Other duties include general intake and community outreach services. Requires limited availability after hours and on weekends as-needed. The starting salary is $43,558.50, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until August 15, 2022. 22-23e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Landrum is suing town of Campobello over land dispute

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Landrum has filed a lawsuit against a neighboring town amid a dispute over the annexation of several pieces of land. According to officials in Landrum, the town of Campobello recently annexed land surrounding property already within Landrum’s city limits. The lawsuit...
LANDRUM, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.

