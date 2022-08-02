Read on wwnc.iheart.com
my40.tv
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Executor, Boyd Lee Ensley and Bailey Michael Ensley of the Estate of Bernice M Ensley deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 540 Racking Cove, Sylva, NC 28779 or 589 Racking Cove , Sylva, NC 28779 before the 4th day of November, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 4th day of August, 2022. Boyd Lee Ensley, Bailey Michael Ensley, Co-Executor of the Estate of Bernice M Ensley 22-25*
my40.tv
River dikes, affordable housing on to-do list for Haywood County's $8M in grant funding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is receiving nearly $8 million in grant funding to assist with ongoing recovery efforts from flooding associated with Tropical Storm Fred last August. “We conducted damage survey reports post-Tropical Storm Fred, and each of these sites identified and a project estimate and...
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Approve Half-a-Million in Reparations
Asheville – Buncombe County commissioners voted to match the City of Asheville in allocating $500,000 annually in reparations to local African-Americans. The meeting chambers were overfilled with people who wished to share their support for reparations. They complained that institutions in the United States have prevented African-Americans The term African-Americans was the term of choice for the evening, representing a reversion from the more recently preferred “blacks,” “people of color,” or “BIPOC.” from accumulating generational wealth. Beyond slavery, these included Jim Crow laws, redlining, and urban renewal. Many viewed policies that severely and disproportionately disadvantage African-Americans as intentional expressions of systemic racism.
Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change
The restoration of the Cherokee name, "Kuwohi" to Clingmans Dome has garnered unanimous support from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Last month, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to begin the effort to petition the federal government for the name change.
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New alert system for Upstate residents
Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
supertalk929.com
Arrestee accused of concealing narcotics while entering Washington County jail
A Washington County, Tennessee jail inmate has been charged after deputies found him trying to conceal narcotics in a body cavity. Christian Ford, 25, of Johnson City was being processed for entry into the detention center in Jonesborough when the 18 grams of meth and 21 grams of marijuana were found during a body scan by officers.
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Adult Services Social Worker. This position investigates reports of adult abuse and neglect, provides case management for at-risk adults, and certifies and monitors clients receiving Special Assistance In-home services. This position also provides ongoing case management for guardianships, payeeships, individual and family adjustments, in-home aide services, and case management of substantiated adult protective service cases. Other duties include general intake and community outreach services. Requires limited availability after hours and on weekends as-needed. The starting salary is $43,558.50, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until August 15, 2022. 22-23e.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
wunc.org
Environmentalists, local governments oppose Pisgah National Forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has wrapped up a week of meetings in Asheville on a new management plan for the Pisgah National Forest. The proposal has been a decade in the making, and faces widespread opposition. The most controversial part of the plan would allow logging in about half the...
FOX Carolina
City of Landrum is suing town of Campobello over land dispute
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Landrum has filed a lawsuit against a neighboring town amid a dispute over the annexation of several pieces of land. According to officials in Landrum, the town of Campobello recently annexed land surrounding property already within Landrum’s city limits. The lawsuit...
my40.tv
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
Deputies search for missing man in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.
WHKP 107.7 FM
TRAFFIC ALERT DIFFERENT SECTIONS OF I-26 IN HENDERSON COUNTY TO CLOSE FOR SEVERAL NIGHTS
Different sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County are slated to be closed off for construction for three nights. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the work will be related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. I-26 East will close...
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
Spartanburg Co. employee killed, deputy injured in crash
A Spartanburg County employee died following a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a deputy.
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
