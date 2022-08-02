ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Iron Works names two Durham establishments as tenants

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 3 days ago

Raleigh's under-construction Iron Works development has signed three new tenants — the Durham eatery Eastcut Sandwich Bar, fellow Durham establishment Ponysaurus Brewing and the fitness studio F(X).

What's happening: Raleigh's Grubb Ventures and Atlanta-based Jamestown are spending $150 million on the first phase of Iron Works, which will include more than 200 apartments as well as office and retail space at ​​ 2200 Atlantic Ave .

Flashback: Last week, Raleigh Iron Works announced that it signed its first food-and-drink tenant, Jaguar Bolera — a bar that will feature duckpin bowling among other activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

24 hours in Durham: What to do and where to eat

Are your parents or friends visiting Durham, and you don’t know what to do with them? Here's what we recommend for a quick trip. Where to stay: There are a lot of options in downtown Durham, but The Durham and 21C Museum Hotel get high praises. Both have great bars and restaurants.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Atlanta#Business Industry#Linus Business#Raleigh Iron Works#Ponysaurus Brewing#Grubb Ventures
WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WRAL News

Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert

Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham city leaders to receive update on road conditions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham city leaders to receive update on road conditions. There are 770 miles of roads in Durham. According to a third-party company hired by the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

2 men shot on Cornwallis Road in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses say they heard over a dozen gunshots at 101...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
168
Followers
166
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy