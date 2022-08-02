ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing green: Philadelphia Eagles are ranked as 9th most valuable NFL team

By Shane Savitsky
Axios Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Eagles are worth $4.7 billion, landing at No. 9 on Sportico's annual NFL valuations list, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports .

Why it matters: The list shows just how dominant the NFL is in the American sports landscape. There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion — and just seven across the MLB, NBA and NHL combined.

State of play: The Eagles' value jumped by 21% last year, slightly ahead of the league average of 18%. Sportico reports the league beat out revenue expectations last year with the return of fans in full force.

  • Don't look at the top of the list if you can help it — it's occupied by the Cowboys, whose $7.64 billion valuation is the biggest in all of professional sports.

Axios

Rooftop soccer is coming to South Philly's Bok building

A New York-based soccer center wants to take Philly's soccer scene to new heights — the rooftop of the Bok building. Driving the news: Upper 90 Soccer Center, which runs a soccer complex with turf fields and event and retail space in Queens, is coming to the former vocational school-turned-creative hub in South Philly this fall.
Axios Philadelphia

