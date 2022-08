This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $799,000 and $3.49 million. Why we love it: This property is just minutes away from several great restaurants at Mount Vernon Square, making it an ideal place for foodies to live. Neighborhood: Truxton Circle. Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,200...

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO