Tim Kaine moves downtown

By Ned Oliver
 3 days ago

Sen. Tim Kaine, famously a Northside person, has left the neighborhood.

What's happening: Kaine and his wife, former Virginia secretary of education Anne Holton, moved to a condo downtown overlooking the James River earlier this summer.

  • The property is in the upper level of a building just off Shockoe Slip.
  • Kaine and Holton paid $895,000 for the two-bedroom unit, according to city records.

Their old house on Laburnum Park Boulevard, where the couple lived for 30 years and raised three children, sold at the end of March for $795,000.

  • The listing , reported at the time by Style Weekly , contained a few clues that the would-be buyer was looking at the Kaine-Holton house: Photos showed a portrait of Kaine in one room, and one of his well-worn jean jackets was just visible in a shot of the walk-in closet.

What they're saying: Kaine tells Axios he and Holton loved Northside but were ready to downsize and spent two years shopping around for the right place.

  • He is enthusiastic about his new river-centric lifestyle. He and Holton take walks around Belle Isle, attend concerts on Brown's Island and keep a canoe in their garage, he says.
  • "In fact, I think we're going swimming this afternoon," Kaine says.

