Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Funding awarded for new phase of seed corn cover crops project
DES MOINES, Iowa (August 5, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the funding of the next-phase of a collaborative water quality and soil conservation project that seeks to increase the utilization of cover crops on seed corn production acres. Partnering with the Iowa Seed Association...
cbs2iowa.com
Summit begins filings against Iowa homeowners for eminent domain in carbon pipeline route
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa. Starting Friday, the company plans to start filing for eminent domain (Exhibit H) against landowners on 60% of the carbon pipeline route with the Iowa Utilities Board. Currently the corporation has obtained voluntary easements from 40%...
cbs2iowa.com
Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa
Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
cbs2iowa.com
High heat and flash flooding: What to watch this weekend
Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend with a heat index back into the triple digits. The heat and humidity will likely fuel thunderstorms and torrential rain Saturday night into Sunday. A heat index by Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front will likely reside in the 100-105 range....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray Fairley preparing trip to flood ravaged Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack has made a name for himself ever since he trucked his gear across Cedar Rapids after the derecho to provide hot meals to storm victims. Since then he has traveled to disaster area after disaster area. And now, he's making place for eastern Kentucky.
cbs2iowa.com
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
cbs2iowa.com
Teacher shortage continues, one Iowa district offering $50,000 in retirement incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa — The great resignation is hitting classrooms hard across the US and right here in Iowa. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of one hundred vacancies. “Only a few years ago school districts were offering early retirement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
Comments / 0