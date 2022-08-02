ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork

By KTVO News Desk/USDA
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Funding awarded for new phase of seed corn cover crops project

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 5, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the funding of the next-phase of a collaborative water quality and soil conservation project that seeks to increase the utilization of cover crops on seed corn production acres. Partnering with the Iowa Seed Association...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa

Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

High heat and flash flooding: What to watch this weekend

Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend with a heat index back into the triple digits. The heat and humidity will likely fuel thunderstorms and torrential rain Saturday night into Sunday. A heat index by Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front will likely reside in the 100-105 range....
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Willie Ray Fairley preparing trip to flood ravaged Kentucky

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack has made a name for himself ever since he trucked his gear across Cedar Rapids after the derecho to provide hot meals to storm victims. Since then he has traveled to disaster area after disaster area. And now, he's making place for eastern Kentucky.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Fieldwork#Pesticide#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#State
cbs2iowa.com

Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy