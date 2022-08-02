ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July breaks record for hottest month in Tampa history

By Ben Montgomery
 3 days ago
If you lived in Tampa in July, you survived the hottest month in the city since we started keeping records in 1890.

Driving the news: The average July temperature — 86.3 — beat September 2018's record of 85.8 to become the hottest average temp since the Benjamin Harrison administration started making note, according to the National Weather Service .

Tampa also set a new record for hottest consecutive months , with an average temperature for June and July 2022 of 85.7 degrees.

The big picture: Florida is getting hotter. Most of the hottest months and 2-month periods on record in Tampa have occurred in the last 10 years .

Of note: Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker has noticed that the temperatures taken at Tampa International Airport have read several degrees warmer than surrounding sites over the last few years. He wonders if the readings are skewed.

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

