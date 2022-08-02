ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work underway on Beltline's Northeast Trail extension

By Thomas Wheatley
Crews are clearing, grading and prepping to extend the Beltline trail from Piedmont Park north to Lindbergh as project construction continues.

Why it matters: Known as the Northeast Trail, the segment that begins at 10th and Monroe creates a long-awaited connection deeper into Buckhead.

What's happening: Workers are digging out the eastern bay under the Piedmont Avenue bridge near Ansley Mall for the trail (and to leave room for future transit), according to the Beltline's most recent quarterly briefing .

  • Drainage work is also underway in the (very cool, but often soggy) McDonough Boulevard tunnel along the Southside Trail, which will link Adair Park to Grant Park.
  • Once the trail is built, users will have an off-street, paved route linking southwest and northeast Atlanta.

