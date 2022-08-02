Storm Team 11: Seasonal day with afternoon storms possible

Read on www.wjhl.com
Storm chances in Indiana through the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana for the next few days. Thursday night Indians game Thursday evening showers Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. These storms will be more organized during the evening commute, then begin to break up after sunset. By 9 p.m. the storm activity becomes […]
Storm Team 11: Increased flood risk on Friday
Enjoy another mild morning, while developing showers and storms will become more widespread late this afternoon and evening. Where storms do develop, heavy downpours will be likely, increasing the flood risk Friday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations of Southwest Virginia and Kentucky are especially at a higher risk for flash flooding.
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
Indiana Task Force 1 continues search and rescue after Kentucky floods
EASTERN, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 continues search and rescue operations in eastern Kentucky following record flooding that has led to the deaths of more than three dozen people. ITF1 said its crew has been working “tirelessly” to help the local people. Despite the dangerous heat...
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Thousands without power after Monday morning storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people across the state were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area. At its height, the storm system left more than 9,000 people in the Indianapolis area without power, according to AES Indiana. The storm system knocked down trees and powerlines.
Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season
In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County.
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual. Homes were...
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise
White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows more than 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?. Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How …. Freddie Malone wins contentious Washington County …. Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race. Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff. Larry Potter to return as...
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
