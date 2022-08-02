ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Courts wrestle with enforceability of abortion ban

By Annalise Frank, Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 3 days ago

The impending legality of abortion in Michigan is uncertain after a whirlwind of legal decisions yesterday.

What's happening: An appellate court ruled in the morning that county prosecutors could start enforcing Michigan's pre-Roe 1931 ban, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life.

  • An Oakland County ruling around nine hours later may negate that — at least for now — but legal opinions on what ruling is enforceable appear to differ .

Why it matters: The appellate court's ruling meant that local officials would decide whether abortions are criminalized.

  • County prosecutors in Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, Washtenaw, Genesee, Marquette and Kalamazoo counties have already said they are "entrusted with the health and safety of the people we serve" and thus don't plan to prosecute abortion cases, per a joint statement .
  • Prosecutors in Jackson and Kent counties said they'd consider charging providers.
  • Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido previously said he would prosecute if police present evidence, according to the Free Press .

Flashback: The ban was temporarily blocked in May, allowing for abortion to remain legal here. Two county prosecutors then sued to stop that order, but the Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed their case because the preliminary injunction "does not apply to county prosecutors," Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports .

What we're watching: There's a lot up for debate here. The latest order temporarily blocking prosecutors from enforcing the ban comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency order request , but it's not clear if it negates the Court of Appeals ruling.

  • There's also a difference of opinion as to whether the appellate decision would allow abortion cases to be investigated and prosecuted now, or after a 21-day appeal window, the Detroit News reports .

The other side: "If I'm a doctor or a hospital doing abortions in this state, and it's not for anything other than to save the life of the mother, they're putting themselves at risk," David Kallman, an attorney representing the conservative prosecutors, tells Axios. "They could definitely be prosecuted, the 21-day appeal window gives them no protections."

The big picture: Yesterday's ruling is related to a case brought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which is asking a court to declare the pre-Roe ban unconstitutional.

Axios Detroit

Abortion rights petition blows past signature threshold

The effort to enshrine abortion access in Michigan's Constitution has likely gathered enough signatures to make the Nov. 2 ballot.Driving the news: The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative is nearing 800,000 signatures, Ann Arbor Council Member Linh Song, who co-chairs the ballot committee, said at a council meeting Tuesday.If certified, that would be the most signatures of any ballot effort in Michigan's history, Song says."I'm really, really heartened to see the commitment folks are making," Song tells Axios.Why it matters: Abortion access in Michigan could ultimately come down to the ballot.Abortion care is in limbo following the reversal of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Minimum wage to increase if court decision holds

Michigan workers will see higher wages and enhanced paid sick leave if a major court decision stands.Minimum wage would rise from $9.87 to $12, adjusted to inflation each year, while tipped worker wages would increase from $3.75 to $9.60.Driving the news: The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2018 gutted a citizens-led ballot initiative to raise minimum wage and guarantee paid sick leave by using "adopt-and-amend." The tactic prevents initiatives from becoming law without allowing residents to vote on it. On Tuesday, a Michigan court ruled the tactic unconstitutional, arguing initiatives can't be amended within the same legislative session. That means the two...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

AG candidate Matt DePerno lands the support of Republican legislative leaders

Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general who was accused of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies by GOP senators now has the support of legislative leadership.Driving the news: Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's (R-Clarklake) endorsement of Matthew DePerno last week was followed by endorsements from Sen. Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton) and Rep. Matt Hall (R-Comstock Township).Nesbitt is expected to replace Shirkey as Senate leader and Hall is expected to become the next House speaker.DePerno, a Kalamazoo County constitutional attorney who has been endorsed by former President Trump, already had the support of the Trump-allied party co-chair, Meshawn Maddock."Matt DePerno has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Detroit's 36th District Court models cash bail reforms

Detroit's 36th District Court agreed on a more equitable cash bail system yesterday, which leaders say could become a national model.Driving the news: The agreement is part of the settlement in a 2019 federal lawsuit filed against Detroit's largest court.Plaintiffs argued the court violated constitutional rights of people presumed innocent but are confined to jail because they can't afford to pay bail following their arrest.Why it matters: The size of a person's bank account shouldn't determine their freedom, justice groups supporting the plaintiffs said in statements yesterday."Bail was originally intended to ensure a person returns to court to face charges...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Michigan LGBTQ leaders: Ruling a win, but more protections needed

LGBTQ leaders are celebrating while seeking a more permanent solution after a win in the state Supreme Court. Catch up quick: The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act bars discrimination in housing, employment and other areas on the basis of race, age, sex and more in Michigan. Advocates have sought to add LGBTQ identity to that list for decades. In a historic decision on Thursday, the court interpreted the term "sex" in the current law as including sexual orientation. A lower court ruling means it also applies to gender identity. What it means: Refusing to hire, serve or provide education to...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Detroit

Deciding who represents Detroit in the state Legislature

Michigan's redistricting process means Detroit's state Legislature districts are now more mixed in with suburban cities.What they're saying: The new districts are "creating an opportunity for regional connection between the city and suburbs that hasn't existed in generations, if at all," Sheila Cockrel of Citizen Detroit tells Axios.Yes, but: It could also mute the voices of Detroiters. "It's going to be important that the new delegation, which is going to have suburban people … work very closely with the city administration to ensure Detroit's interests are protected," Cockrel says.Races of interest: 🗳️ 8th state Senate district: This new district,...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Democrats finally reach deal with Sinema to help pass sweeping climate bill

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Thursday night that she reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on passing Democrats’ $430bn climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act.Ms Sinema was the last holdout among Democratic senators on the agreement, struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.The bill combats climate change, promotes renewable energy, reduces prescription drug prices and continues subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. If the bill ultimately passes, it would be a major domestic victory for President Biden, whose signature “Build Back Better” agenda...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Detroit

What to know about Michigan's 13th District primary

There's a wide open race for Michigan's new 13th Congressional District, which could be the only one to send a Black Detroiter to Congress this year. Why it matters: Black leaders are pushing to elect a Detroiter to the office without an incumbent after the retirement of U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Shri: Voters didn't care about his race

Shri Thanedar's primary victory likely ended Detroit's close to 70-year run of Black representation in Congress. Why it matters: Detroit is nearly 80% Black, and a Black congressperson has represented the city since 1955. "It looks like the golden age of Black leadership may be over here," local political consultant...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Resident applications open for reparations task force

The city is looking for residents to help craft its response to centuries of systemic racism.State of play: Applications are now open through Oct. 10 to Detroit residents of six or more years who want to join the Reparations Task Force.Context: The task force was established as a result of a ballot initiative to further explore the implementation of a community reparations program. Details: City Council President Mary Sheffield told BridgeDetroit she plans to appoint Planning Commission chair Lauren Hood, attorney and developer Chase Cantrell and Keith Williams and Dorian Tyus of the Michigan Democratic Party to the task force's executive committeeWhat's next: The city will select 18 nominees and vote for the task force members by Dec. 10.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Exonerated man wins $7.5M over faked evidence

City Council approved a $7.5 million settlement last week to a man who spent 25 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit.Driving the news: Desmond Ricks, 56, received the news 30 years after he claimed police switched bullets to pin him to a 1992 murder outside a westside restaurant, the AP reported.How it happened: U of M's law school’s Michigan Innocence Clinic first asked a judge for new tests on evidence and to throw out Ricks' second-degree murder conviction in 2016, per the AP.Examinations showed the actual bullets still in Detroit police storage did not match the gun...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

FOIA Friday: Marijuana-friendly property records

👋 Welcome back to our weekly public records spotlight. This week, we're digging into the city's plan to sell properties to marijuana businesses.Why it matters: Property zoned for the cannabis industry is scarce, driving up prices.In response, officials are developing a program to sell city-owned marijuana properties to longtime Detroit residents at a discount.What's happening: For insight into that program, we filed a public records request May 13 for a list of city-owned properties zoned for cannabis businesses.Between the lines: Michigan's Freedom of Information Act gives public bodies up to 15 business days to tell the requester whether or not the records will be made available and at what fee, which are reduced for late responses. Two months later, the city has not responded accordingly because the request is still being processed.💭 Joe's thought bubble: These delays are increasingly common, especially after the pandemic spike in remote work. The public is left with little recourse to get the information legally available to them.What's next: State Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) tells Axios the Legislature needs to address delays in FOIA response time.The first priority is opening up lawmakers and the governor's office to FOIA, he says.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

How Michigan's population has changed

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosThe state has lost Black and white residents while seeing gains in the Hispanic and Asian populations, new Census data shows.Why it matters: The specifics offer insight into Michigan's recent population decline, its first in more than a decade.By the numbers: Michigan's July 1, 2021 population of 10,050,811 represents a decline of 26,520, or 0.26%, from 10,077,331 a year earlier.Michigan's white population dropped roughly 30,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021 and now stands at 7,462,582 residents. The Black population dropped less dramatically, from 1,386,387 to 1,383,769 people.The number of Hispanic residents grew from 551,581 to 561,587.And the Asian population went from 337,051 to 338,913 people.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Detroit pushes for Census recount

City and state officials are pushing for an appeal of the 2020 census.Driving the news: Mayor Mike Duggan, researchers and elected officials attended a hearing yesterday held by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Township) to discuss the impacts of an alleged undercount.U of M and Wayne State researchers are estimating an 8% undercount in certain Detroit neighborhoods.Why it matters: Governments use census data to allocate resources and determine congressional districts.Michigan not only lost a congressional district based on the 2020 census, but the data also shaped the redrawing of its legislative districts.The 2020 census showed Detroit with 639,111 residents, a...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Some Michigan counties might refuse to certify primary elections

Michigan election officials tell Axios that they expect some counties will refuse to certify election results this year.Why it matters: Election officials say it could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials.How it works: Elections are complete only once county and statewide boards certify the results.If a local board were to refuse certification, they would be sued by winning candidates in that county. A court would then order them to certify. If they wait until after the canvassing period and fail to certify, Michigan would move the county's canvass to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Smooth night at Detroit's absentee ballot counting site

There weren't any major issues to report from Detroit's absentee ballot counting site at Huntington Place yesterday. Driving the news: Over 1.1 million Michiganders voted with absentee ballots, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.And more than 3,000 people took advantage of Michigan's same-day registration in order to cast votes on-site.What they're saying: "We owe a debt of gratitude to the more than 1,600 township, city and county clerks of Michigan, as well as their staff and to the thousands of election workers," Benson told reporters late last night.Election workers at Huntington Place counted 43,000 absentee ballots yesterday.The latest: A Republican poll challenger was removed from Huntington Place for "harassing and agitating" workers, according to Daniel Baxter, the former city election director who oversaw yesterday's counting process. He argued with poll inspectors before being carried out by security.Around 50 Democratic and Republican challengers were present at the counting site yesterday, with about 20 total challenges throughout the counting process, Baxter said.Flashback: Huntington Place, formerly TCF Center, became an inflection point for election conspirators following the 2020 election. Republican challengers claimed they were being shut out of the process.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

City Council approves payout offers for Black Lives Matter protesters

Detroit is offering payouts totaling $1.26 million to settle lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests.Driving the news: City Council approved a contract Tuesday allowing the city's lawyers to make "offers of judgment" in five cases, including more than $1 million for members of Detroit Will Breathe. The anti-police brutality activist group filed suit over alleged excessive use of force by police during Black Lives Matter demonstrations ignited by George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The intrigue: The reasons behind making the offers are in a confidential memo, per the law department. What they're saying: An attorney representing DWB told BridgeDetroit that the suit wasn't about money and it's concerning that the city isn't offering any injunctive relief. The other side: A city lawyer told Bridge that the "overwhelming majority of Detroit Police Department officers conducted themselves with courage and honor during the George Floyd protests."
DETROIT, MI
