Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
wsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for August 4, 2022

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 4, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Active investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com

FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Three arrested in July 27 shots fired incident in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested three people in relation to a July 27th evening shooting incident in the city’s downtown area. All three are Waynesboro residents… one of them charged in the firing of a weapon, the other two with obstruction of a law enforcement officer’s duties.
WAYNESBORO, VA
realcrozetva.com

Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun

At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater close to bringing pharmacy to town

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is in the process of bringing a pharmacy to its downtown area. The town has reached an agreement with Rite Aid to sell the old Sergio’s Pizza location to the company. The town has been looking for a new pharmacy since...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
cbs19news

State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA

