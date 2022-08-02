ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house . John Travolta owns a home along a runway . Why don't you move into a guitar?

What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.

  • Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… " Living in an Old Guitar ."

Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks.

  • Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iHT7_0h1Xm4je00
Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty

Comments / 0

 

