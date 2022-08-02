It's Election Day (again) in Ohio
If you're not sweating out today's election results, you'll at least be sweating while casting a ballot.
- Today's high is over 20 degrees warmer than the average Statehouse Election Day temp since 2010.
Driving the news : The weather helps showcase the unusual nature of today's special primary for the state legislature.
- Ohio is spending $20 million to hold this election because redistricting tomfoolery kept Statehouse races off the earlier primary election in May .
What to know : Polls are open between 6:30am-7:30pm.
Be smart : Many of today's races are uncontested. Viewing your sample ballot might save you a trip.
- That is, unless you really want an "I Voted" sticker.
What we're watching : Here are the stakes for today's election and some political storylines worth keeping an eye on:
⬇ Turnout will likely be abysmal. There's a reason important elections are not typically held in the summer — Ohioans are busy enjoying well-earned vacations, gobbling fair food and gearing up for school.
- The recent low-water mark for primary election turnout was 17% in 2014. It's possible today's will be lower.
🤢 Bad maps get a shot. The districts on today's ballot were illegally drawn by Republican mapmakers to benefit GOP candidates, the state Supreme Court twice ruled .
- Nevertheless, federal judges imposed these unconstitutional maps on voters.
- They're only supposed to be used in 2022. A redistricting commission is still tasked with drawing fair maps for 2024 and beyond.
🐘 Will Democrats cut into GOP supermajorities? Republicans currently hold 75% of Senate and 65% of House seats, enough to pass legislation without any Democratic support and override vetoes from the governor.
- Lawmakers have taken advantage: They limited health departments' authority to mitigate future pandemics despite Gov. Mike DeWine's objections.
- We'll know the next term's party breakdown after the November election, but today's results will give us a clue.
Comments / 0