It's Election Day (again) in Ohio

If you're not sweating out today's election results, you'll at least be sweating while casting a ballot.

Today's high is over 20 degrees warmer than the average Statehouse Election Day temp since 2010.

Driving the news : The weather helps showcase the unusual nature of today's special primary for the state legislature.

Ohio is spending $20 million to hold this election because redistricting tomfoolery kept Statehouse races off the earlier primary election in May .

What to know : Polls are open between 6:30am-7:30pm.

Be smart : Many of today's races are uncontested. Viewing your sample ballot might save you a trip.

That is, unless you really want an "I Voted" sticker.

What we're watching : Here are the stakes for today's election and some political storylines worth keeping an eye on:

⬇ Turnout will likely be abysmal. There's a reason important elections are not typically held in the summer — Ohioans are busy enjoying well-earned vacations, gobbling fair food and gearing up for school.

The recent low-water mark for primary election turnout was 17% in 2014. It's possible today's will be lower.

🤢 Bad maps get a shot. The districts on today's ballot were illegally drawn by Republican mapmakers to benefit GOP candidates, the state Supreme Court twice ruled .

Nevertheless, federal judges imposed these unconstitutional maps on voters.

They're only supposed to be used in 2022. A redistricting commission is still tasked with drawing fair maps for 2024 and beyond.

🐘 Will Democrats cut into GOP supermajorities? Republicans currently hold 75% of Senate and 65% of House seats, enough to pass legislation without any Democratic support and override vetoes from the governor.