City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword
The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.
What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, " Scoop the Poop! "
Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.
- If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.
Check it out , and scoop the poop!
Comments / 0