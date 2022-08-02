ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.

What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, " Scoop the Poop! "

Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.

  • If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.

Check it out , and scoop the poop!

