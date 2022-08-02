ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Laura Kelly
Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
Heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE REGION INCLUDING JUNCTION CITY AND MANHATTAN. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

