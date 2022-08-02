Read on kyma.com
kyma.com
Greater rain chances are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm activity likely to be on and off for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm potential will improve starting today with scattered storms expected over the high terrain this afternoon. Showers and isolated storms are then likely to spread westward through the lower deserts this evening through early Thursday morning. For the rest of Thursday and then...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Greater Storm Chances For The Rest Of The Week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm coverage will mainly be confined to eastern and southern Arizona today with temperatures hovering around the 105 degree mark, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities. A return to a more active monsoon storm pattern is expected tomorrow and likely lasting through at least the weekend.
thedesertreview.com
SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday
BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
AWC registration fest
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western college will be hosting their reg fest Thursday, August 4 at the San Luis Learning Center located on 1340 8th Ave, San Luis, Az. The event will run from 8 am to 8 pm, giving students the opportunity to sign up for the right classes and speak to counselors.
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas
The city of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits. The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
holtvilletribune.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila...
kyma.com
CHP: Multiple injuries following semi truck crash on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven
UPDATE (12 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol now tells us seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles happened Thursday morning on Interstate 8. They said one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle had three passengers. The semi truck...
holtvilletribune.com
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
kyma.com
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
holtvilletribune.com
Downtown Calexico Welcomes First Mixed-use Project
CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind. The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.
wiareport.com
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri Will Be the Next Leader of the Imperial Valley Campus of San Diego State University
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named dean of the Imperial Valley campus of San Diego State University in Calexico, California. She will take office on August 4. Dr. Núñez-Mchiri, a native of Calexico, has been serving as an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. She began as a visiting assistant professor at UTEP, where she eventually gained tenure and became director of Women’s and Gender Studies.
