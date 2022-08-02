ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Triangle's economy is slowing but still remains in a strong place

By Zachery Eanes
The Research Triangle's economy remains in a favorable place, despite a national downturn in the first half of the year, Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told Axios.

  • However, inflation is hurting the pocketbooks and sentiment of consumers, especially those with lower incomes, and Raleigh’s housing market continues to see high prices, he said.
  • If inflation doesn't cool, he added, the Fed will continue to raise interest rates to combat it.

What's happening: The U.S. economy contracted in the first six months of the year, meeting one common definition of a recession, though not a technical one .

  • Barkin shied away from saying the word recession. But he noted demand has certainly softened across the board.

Why it matters: Consumers aren't ramping up their spending like they were, businesses are taking a pause on investment, and housing is slumping. That is a recipe for a serious downturn in the second half of the year, whatever terminology we use, Axios' Chief Economic Correspondent Neil Irwin reports .

That downturn could look much different in Raleigh, where businesses and people have been flocking in recent years, compared to other parts of the county.

  • Raleigh remains a place people to which businesses want to move , and it has several different industries expanding, including pharmaceuticals and auto makers, Barkin said.

What they're saying: "I think quality growth is always good for an economy and when I say quality growth, I mean: attracting businesses, retaining businesses, developing businesses, creating a highly educated workforce and attracting new people into the community," Barkin said.

  • "And that's what I see in Raleigh, and also Charlotte, doing at scale."
  • He added the Triangle also doesn't look over leveraged with debt, like many regions were during the 2008-2009 recession.

What we're watching: Commodity prices have declined in recent months and supply chains are beginning to catch up, which should help put a check on inflation.

  • "The question is just how much will it bring inflation down and how fast," he said.
  • "And in the interim, we've got to move rates in a way that does restrain demand … and the pace of that I think depends on what happens with inflation."

What's next: The next Consumer Price Index report will be released August 10 .

