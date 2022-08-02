ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL

By Joe Guillen
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 3 days ago

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.

Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list .

  • The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.

The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes .

  • The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.

  • NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.

Moses the great
3d ago

Doesn’t matter what you’re worth if you’re not winning, Dallas. Bengals show wealth doesn’t equal success.

Ronald
3d ago

Oh no worries give them another season and they will get to the bottom. Lions will achieve and overcome.

