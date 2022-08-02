ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
SODUS, NY
13 WHAM

Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Lyons Woman Arrested for Violating Order of Protection

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman following a disturbance investigation that occurred in the Town of Lyons in July, 2022. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. It is alleged that O’Sullivan violated an order of protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Lyons Court.
LYONS, NY
Seneca County Sheriff Releases Statement Regarding Cayuga Nation Building Demolition

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the demolition of three structures they deemed “uninhabitable” on Wednesday night:. On August 3rd, 2022, at about 5:58 PM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 2778 County Road 124, in the Town of Varick for a complaint of suspicious activity. It was discovered that the Cayuga Indian Nation Police, under the direction of Clint Halftown, was on the scene of property and a house located at 2906 County Road 124. These premises are owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation. The Nation Police produced a copy of a demolition order issued by the Nation zoning and code enforcement officer.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured seven other passengers. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of the vehicle, exited the […]
WOLCOTT, NY
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child

On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
localsyr.com

Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
