On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
The Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Seneca Falls woman Thursday. Catina Overbaugh was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine while checking into the Seneca Falls Town Court on another matter. Overbaugh was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to appear on...
In addition to prison time, Shelton faces a maximum potential fine of $250,000.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman following a disturbance investigation that occurred in the Town of Lyons in July, 2022. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. It is alleged that O’Sullivan violated an order of protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Lyons Court.
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Anthony D. Haig, age 33, of Clyde New York, following an investigation into a domestic incident that took place on July 12th. During the domestic incident, Haig removed the license plates of the female...
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the demolition of three structures they deemed “uninhabitable” on Wednesday night:. On August 3rd, 2022, at about 5:58 PM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 2778 County Road 124, in the Town of Varick for a complaint of suspicious activity. It was discovered that the Cayuga Indian Nation Police, under the direction of Clint Halftown, was on the scene of property and a house located at 2906 County Road 124. These premises are owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation. The Nation Police produced a copy of a demolition order issued by the Nation zoning and code enforcement officer.
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison.
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured seven other passengers. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of the vehicle, exited the […]
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
