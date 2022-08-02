ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say

By Lenny Cohen
cw34.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cw34.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Greenacres, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
wflx.com

NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Toyota Tacoma#Colonial Boulevard
cw34.com

72-year-old struck, killed in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit from behind by a car in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the man was walking south along SE Charleston Drive sometime before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The man turned...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEVELOPING: Boynton Beach Police Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter

Bradley Sosnowsky of Boynton Beach Is Jailed Wednesday Night. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, of Boynton Beach is the man police say shot another on Boynton Beach Blvd. near Congress on Monday afternoon. Wednesday night, Boynton Beach Police issued this alert: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy