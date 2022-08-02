Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws

Read on mycountry955.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Abortion Advocates Ask Judge To Block Abortion Ban Longer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The abortion advocates suing Wyoming over its abortion ban asked a state court on Thursday to block the ban throughout the court proceedings. Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County District Court on July 27 announced a temporary pause on the state’s...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship
The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State
Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thomas Kelly Drops Out Of Wyo Superintendent Race, Endorses Schroeder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thomas Kelly dropped out of the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction race on Monday, the Wyoming Republican Party announced late in the day. Kelly, a Sheridan resident, endorsed current Superintendent Brian Schroeder for the position, to which he was appointed earlier...
county17.com
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
Gordon Orders Flag Flown Half Staff Following House Member Death
Announced in a press release, Governor Mark Gordon ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until midnight on Thursday, Aug. 4 in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski. Walorski, 58, died Wednesday in an automobile accident, along with two staffers, Zach Potts...
