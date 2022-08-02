Demonstrators Line Charles Street for Bike Safety Tuesday

Read on www.necn.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown: Weighing the Impact on Traffic, Parking and Area Colleges
The upcoming shutdown of the Orange Line will send hundreds of shuttle busses and thousands of cars onto streets and highways, carrying people who used to ride the MBTA. "We already know that Boston's traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, and that's bad because we were ranked #1 in terms of congestion," said Rick Dimino, president and CEO of A Better City and Boston's former transportation commissioner.
NECN
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
NECN
‘We Deserve More:' Local Officials React to MBTA's Orange Line Shutdown Plan
Local leaders are raising concerns about reliability and accessibility for riders after state officials announced that the entire MBTA Orange Line will shut down for 30 days in August and September and will be replaced by shuttle buses as the embattled agency works to update its infrastructure and perform key maintenance.
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
NECN
Legal Sea Foods Is Returning to Park Plaza in Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A couple of years ago, a group of seafood restaurants shut down one of its locations in downtown Boston. Now we have learned that it will be returning in a nearby location. According to a Twitter. from @amysalv, a "coming soon" sign...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
NECN
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Topsfield fire chief said the incident showed the extreme fire danger as parts of the region experience severe drought. Wednesday's...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
NECN
Serious Crash Reported on I-95 in Sharon; Traffic Delays With 2 Lanes Closed
A serious crash Thursday night on Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts, sent three people to local hospitals and created lengthy traffic delays for commuters, officials said. The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on I-95 southbound near Exit 17, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police confirmed. The Sharon...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
NECN
Drought Worsens, Expands Across New England
Amid sweltering temperature and excessive heat, the drought has worsened across New England. The latest drought map has added more of Northern New England under ‘severe’ drought conditions. The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln polls rain data and soil moisture content Tuesday to Tuesday,...
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
