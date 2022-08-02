Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Related
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad
Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
New 'The Last Of Us Part 1' Clip Released, And Fans Are Divided
We’re officially into August which means that The Last of Us Part I is less than a month away. Unlike its sequel, The Last of Us has never really been associated with controversy but oh god, people are divided when it comes to Naughty Dog’s upcoming new-gen remake.
Heart-Thudding Horror 'The Lost Wild' Scratches The Dino Crisis Remake Itch
From Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild is a spine-chilling new survival horror game where lethal dinosaurs stalk your every move on their home turf. Incoming Dino Crisis comparison in three, two, one... The number of dinosaur horror games that have cropped up lately is causing me a slight concern....
'Stranger Things' Joe Quinn Jamming With Metallica Is Wholesome And Incredibly Metal
This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2. Stranger Things 4 may have drawn to a close almost a month ago yet we’re still talking about it because it was that good. Volume One of the hit Netflix series racked up a whopping 7.2 billion views between 30 May and 5 June, breaking the Nielsen all-time weekly record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'God Of War' Remade In Unreal Engine 5 Is A Thing Of Beauty
God of War Ragnarök finally has a release date. On 9 November, the next instalment of Kratos and Atreus’ journey will be ours to explore and unsurprisingly, we’re pretty hyped about it. The latest trailer appears to suggest that Kratos will be teaming up with...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Frogun’ Review: A Warts And All Blast From The Past
We’ve all been guilty of longing for days of yore. The occasional desire to relive one’s youth is natural and understandable, but is it a good idea? Is it not ill-advised to crave the days of stiffer, uglier and all-around lesser video games? Frogun doesn’t seem to think so.
‘South Of The Circle’ Review: Narrative Adventure Weaves Courting With Conspiracy
Video games have the power to tell amazing stories through their very nature, interactivity driving narratives in ways no other medium can. They can also be a vessel for stories that could easily fit onto the page of a book, or into the running time of a TV drama, where the decisions of the player are only of minimal importance. That’s what Virgina, Firewatch, and even the likes of The Last of Us and Uncharted provide: compelling stories, absolutely, that keep you hooked throughout, directed by stick twists and button presses and ultimately only offering an illusion of agency. No, you can’t spare the doctors. Yes, Joel is kind of the bad guy.
RELATED PEOPLE
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
Rumoured New Direction For Tomb Raider Game Would Be Very Different Vibe
In case you missed it, back in April, it was officially confirmed that a brand new game in the Tomb Raider series is in development. Not much has actually been revealed about it just yet - we don’t have a name or release window, but we do know that it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics, and will utilise Unreal Engine 5. So, you know it’s going to look extra shiny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans Blown Away By How Good 'Star Wars: Andor' Looks Compared To Other Series'
Star Wars has had a good run on Disney+. Ever since the house of mouse bought the beloved franchise, fans were wary of what they'd do. Despite a few toxic fanboys, and an understandable disappointment about beloved storylines getting retconned, I'd say that, by and large, Disney has done a good job. This success story definitely has something to do with the series of TV shows premiering exclusively on Disney+.
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
Cal Kestis Actor Finally Addresses Live-Action Show Rumours
Is it just me, or does it feel like we’re getting non-stop releases and announcements for Star Wars shows lately? Not that I’m complaining, of course, but oh lawd have we been well fed. Well, just in case we were lacking any content, back in June, one Star...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
'The Little Mermaid' Star Pat Carroll Dies Aged 95
The Little Mermaid actress Pat Carroll has died at the age of 95. Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on 30 July whilst recovering from pneumonia. Caroll was perhaps best known for voicing the iconic Disney villain Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. The film not only remains a classic today, but was an important turning point for Disney as after several troublesome years, The Little Mermaid confirmed that feature-length animated films could indeed be profitable.
'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map
Ever since the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019, Kings Canyon has cemented itself as a firm favourite amongst Apex players and in the upcoming Season 14 update dubbed ‘Hunted’, the iconic locale is set to get a healthy dose of TLC from developers Respawn Entertainment. But that isn’t all Season 14 brings. Alongside these exciting new map updates, the season is set to introduce a host of balancing improvements as well as a level cap increase.
Here’s Everything Announced From Today’s ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ Stream
Today’s Pokémon Presents stream brought with it a tonne of new details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as a brand new trailer. There’s loads to get into here (with extra details from an official press release), from the region’s name to some adorable new Pokémon, so let’s get straight into it.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0