RWBY Ice Queendom Episode 6 Release Date and Time, Countdown

By Madalena Daleziou
EpicStream
EpicStream
 13 hours ago
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Joker 2 lands release date

A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 4 UK release date finally confirmed

Yellowstone season 4 is finally coming to the UK – and soon. Paramount+ has confirmed that the first three episodes of this season will arrive on the streaming platform, which recently launched in the UK, on August 17. Subsequent episodes will follow every Wednesday on a weekly basis. Paramount+...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Review Continues To Transcend The Conventions Of The Animated Superhero Series

To say that the DC franchise as a whole has had a troubled history translating its characters to the big screen would be an understatement. Though DC characters in live-action and animation have certainly had their gems in the realms of film and tv, the most recent crop of live-action DC movies have been divisive money-makers, prompting a disjointed and generally disappointing answer to Marvel’s competing MCU. Somehow, in the midst of all the live-action chaos, DC’s strongest, most consistently well-review series slips by, vastly unnoticed, and it’s returned for a third – no less raunchy and no less outstanding – season: DC’s “Harley Quinn.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel

John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
Distractify

Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!

Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks

Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Universe Preview to Air on AMC

The Walking Dead Universe lives. The final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con on Day 2, with trailers for both series set to debut during TWD Universe panels at Hall H in San Diego. Fans won't have to wait long for even more Dead news: Talking Dead will return to AMC with host Chris Hardwick for a live preview special on Sunday, August 7, one week before the series premiere of Tales on August 14. Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview was announced ahead of AMC's San Diego Comic-Con panels on Friday, July 22.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Epic ‘Coyote Ugly’ Throwback on Film’s 22nd Anniversary

Twenty-two years ago, Coyote Ugly hit the theaters. And, since then, it has become a sort of cult classic across the generations. It’s a film where based on the real-life Coyote Ugly saloon in New York City. It features a saloon where the bartenders, including the amazing Bridget Moynahan, are the ones “calling the shots”. Wowing the crowds with their impressive bar-tending and dancing skills each night at the saloon.
MOVIES
EpicStream

EpicStream

