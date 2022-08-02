ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws

By Drew Kirby
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
107.9 Jack FM

Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Abortion Advocates Ask Judge To Block Abortion Ban Longer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The abortion advocates suing Wyoming over its abortion ban asked a state court on Thursday to block the ban throughout the court proceedings. Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County District Court on July 27 announced a temporary pause on the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard

LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients

A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
WYOMING STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State

Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Reader question: Can I vote with a felony in Wyoming?

For most of Wyoming’s history people with felony convictions were not allowed to vote. Close to 20 years ago that changed, allowing certain individuals to regain suffrage. In some cases restoration is automatic, and in others an application is required. And while there are systems in place to flag ineligible voters, the onus is on the individual to ensure eligibility.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
K2 Radio

Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes

A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
CASPER, WY
