Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said. A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn't chase the man but found his car a short time later.
