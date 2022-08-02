Read on www.sfgate.com
Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said. A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn't chase the man but found his car a short time later.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Find Buyer for Pasadena Mansion
After multiple price cuts, the palatial Pasadena, CA, property owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, has finally found a buyer. Initially on the market in 2021 for $13 million, the mansion came with the added complexity of a bankruptcy...
