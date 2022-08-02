Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say

Read on www.cbsnews.com
aware
2d ago
now you can make a rap about getting it in the rear for years. Don't call it a song. Rap is not music it is yappin thats all
Reply(17)
28
Karen Mosher
2d ago
Condolences to family, friends and his officers, RIP!! It's a crying shame that some people don't value life!!
Reply
7
jerry svensky
3d ago
they can play his song when he gets the needle
Reply(2)
15
Related
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Why 'Hero' Who Killed Indiana Mall Shooter Will Avoid Legal Issues
"While the mall had a policy not allowing guns within the mall, that prohibition likely does not constitute––alone––a violation of the law," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Indiana mall gunman's family say they are 'unable to offer any explanation' for his actions
The family of the gunman who killed three people during a weekend mall shooting in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood has released a statement expressing condolences to the families impacted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say
A Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet he fired from a gun exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg, police said. Dallas police responded to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street. Police said officers...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
A SWAT team has killed the man suspected of fatally stabbing NASCAR driver Bobby East
Bobby East, a USAC and NASCAR driver, was fatally stabbed at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Trent William Millsap, a transient based in Orange County. Millsap was killed by a SWAT team on Friday as the officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers
"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Beast
Parents Charged After 6-Year-Old Shoots Sister Dead Inside ‘Deplorable’ Home
A mother and father in Indiana have been arrested and charged after their 6-year-old son fatally shot his 5-year-old sister inside a home that police said was smeared with feces and trash. The girl died on Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head, the Muncie Police Department said....
Georgia deputies never closed patrol car door before handcuffed woman fell out and died, report says
Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while they were taking a woman into custody this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, state officials said in a report released Wednesday. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
6-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister in their Indiana home; parents arrested
A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Rant Leaks, Boasts About Having Killed 13
Disgraced former Lexington Police Department Chief Sam Dobbins was fired from his position on Wednesday after an audio recording was leaked, laced in racist and homophobic slurs. Dobbins boasted about having killed 13 people in the line of duty, and even admitted to shooting a Black man 119 times, reports USA Today.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 71