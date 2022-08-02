Read on www.fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
The Steelers Have Added A New Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at running back on Wednesday. They have officially signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague III after putting Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve. Teague, 22, went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft after playing at Ohio State from 2018-21. During that time,...
‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
