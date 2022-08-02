ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Space#Water Management#Cultivate#University Of Maryland#Agriculture
storereporter.com

New Gregorio’s, falafel & soul food, Rockville deli closes

Gregorio’s is finally moving forward on its newest location at Park Potomac, where it will start renovating the former Sugo space this fall. “Everything’s in motion and we should be open around January,” says Chris Fargiano, manager of the popular Italian restaurant. “There will be lots of cosmetic changes, and we’re making the bar our own with a really nice new wine program.” The Park Potomac location will be the fourth for Gregorio’s, joining the ones in Reston, Bethesda and Cabin John Village.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Frederick Apartment Community Commands $85M

Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Air and Space Museum to relaunch Oct. 14 with 8 new exhibits

WASHINGTON — The Air and Space Museum in D.C. is reopening this fall with eight new exhibits and they are expected to be out of this world. The Smithsonian museum will open its doors for visitors on Oct. 14 and officials say that timed entry passes will now be required and that only half of the building will be open to the public. Reservations for the passes will open on Sep. 14 and more information on how to retrieve them will be accessible to the public in the next few weeks, according to officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
Channelocity

Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away

(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
VIENNA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia

If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

‘Just need a hand up so we offer them a handout’ | Prince George's Co. organization pushes to end hunger

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The slogan for United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP), “Changing the world by empowering people,” is a testament that they follow through daily as they impact the Prince George’s County community. Their gift to the flourishing county is to offset some of the unfortunate hardships that are experienced by many.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Alexandria's temporary outdoor business permits set to expire in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some eateries in Alexandria may close down the outdoor sections of their businesses this fall now that a COVID-era program is set to end. The temporary outdoor business permits originally offered in November 2020 will expire on Sept. 30, according to the city. The program has already once been extended - earlier this year, in March.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Dozens of firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Northwest DC hotel

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in D.C. are working quickly to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a Northwest D.C. luxury hotel. Crews were called to the 900 block of F Street Northwest in the Penn Quarter neighborhood for a report of a fire around 4 a.m. Friday. Once firefighters got on scene, they found a 10-story building, the Riggs Washington hotel, with flames showing from the sixth floor of the building that had extended to the seventh floor. A second-alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene to help extinguish the flames and evacuate people from the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Fire: Missing boater found dead in the Potomac River

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy