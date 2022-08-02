Read on www.wusa9.com
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — There aren’t many grocery stores in and around Wards 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C. That inequity in food access is a major concern for many people in the community. Amanda Stephenson is trying to address food insecurity east of the Anacostia River. Several...
Gregorio’s is finally moving forward on its newest location at Park Potomac, where it will start renovating the former Sugo space this fall. “Everything’s in motion and we should be open around January,” says Chris Fargiano, manager of the popular Italian restaurant. “There will be lots of cosmetic changes, and we’re making the bar our own with a really nice new wine program.” The Park Potomac location will be the fourth for Gregorio’s, joining the ones in Reston, Bethesda and Cabin John Village.
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from October 2021 about a Virginia woman trying to outsmart a shoe-stealing fox. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA)'s Animal Control Team and professional trappers are working together to capture a sly fox that has been described as mangey and thin.
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
WASHINGTON — The Air and Space Museum in D.C. is reopening this fall with eight new exhibits and they are expected to be out of this world. The Smithsonian museum will open its doors for visitors on Oct. 14 and officials say that timed entry passes will now be required and that only half of the building will be open to the public. Reservations for the passes will open on Sep. 14 and more information on how to retrieve them will be accessible to the public in the next few weeks, according to officials.
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The slogan for United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP), “Changing the world by empowering people,” is a testament that they follow through daily as they impact the Prince George’s County community. Their gift to the flourishing county is to offset some of the unfortunate hardships that are experienced by many.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some eateries in Alexandria may close down the outdoor sections of their businesses this fall now that a COVID-era program is set to end. The temporary outdoor business permits originally offered in November 2020 will expire on Sept. 30, according to the city. The program has already once been extended - earlier this year, in March.
WASHINGTON — Firefighters in D.C. are working quickly to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a Northwest D.C. luxury hotel. Crews were called to the 900 block of F Street Northwest in the Penn Quarter neighborhood for a report of a fire around 4 a.m. Friday. Once firefighters got on scene, they found a 10-story building, the Riggs Washington hotel, with flames showing from the sixth floor of the building that had extended to the seventh floor. A second-alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene to help extinguish the flames and evacuate people from the building.
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.
