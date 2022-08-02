ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Some university students will pay more for room and board this year

By Hallie Brown
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141Kra_0h1XfnUr00

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — With many university students heading back to campus in the next couple of weeks, some of them will be paying slightly more for room and board compared to years prior.

For the first time in four years, out-of-state tuition at Coastal Carolina University will increase by 4%. In-state tuition, however, will remain the same for the fourth year in a row.

CCU officials said, on average, room and meal plan rates increased by 3% and roughly 7%, respectively, depending on the plan. Prior to this year, CCU’s room rates had not changed since 2015-2016.

Francis Marion University, meanwhile, hasn’t raised in-state or out-of-state tuition in the last four years.

“When it comes to housing and meals, that again will be remaining the same as we go into 2022-23 academic year, and those have seen marginal increases over the last few years, but really since 2019, those have not seen any major increases,” said John Sweeney, the FMU’s vice president of university communications.

FMU officials said they’re determined to make education affordable and accessible.

“About 40% of our students are first in their families to attend college, and that’s a big step for anybody, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the process,” Sweeney said. “[Knowing] you have some consistency with what to expect in terms of tuition, that’s extremely important, ” Sweeney said.

Dr. Fred Carter, the university’s president, said the board of trustees’ action in freezing tuition year after year underscores that commitment.

“It goes a long way to serving the people of this region and the people of this state, knowing that we’re able to keep that tuition frozen,” Sweeney said. “It’s very important to us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County pediatricians seeing uptick in appointments as students return to school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Children born during the pandemic are more prone to sickness their first year of daycare, according to pediatricians. Newborns to 3-year-olds develop their immune systems by naturally being exposed to viruses and bacteria. However, doctors say this hasn’t happened since children have been in quarantine. Pediatricians have been seeing children […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Room And Board#Academic Year#College#Education#Ccu#Fmu
WMBF

Georgetown city councilman resigns, special election to be held

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A local leader in the Grand Strand is set to step down, according to officials. The City of Georgetown said Wednesday that councilman Al Joseph will resign, effective August 12. The city said it also plans to hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

New North Myrtle Beach development for residents aged 55-plus opens sales center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A new 55-and-older community on a former golf course at the north end of the Grand Strand recently held a grand opening for its sales center and adjoining six decorated model homes. Del Webb North Myrtle Beach will feature more than 500 homes off Possum...
WMBF

Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is one step closer to reaching its goal of new hotels in the city limits. A unanimous vote was cast to pass the first reading of the amended Hotel Incentive Program. Conway leaders have wanted this for a long time. They’re doing...
WBTW News13

Conway City Council advances strip-mall project, changes to hotel incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a strip-mall proposal and changes to a hotel incentive program Monday night. Council members said they are hopeful for these initiatives. “These are solid deals, and I’m looking forward to it. Councilman William Goldfinch said. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they have been […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
WBTW News13

What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
WBTW News13

Lumberton City Council OKs increased towing rates

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The cost of towing services in Lumberton will go up for the first time since 2008 after a city council vote Wednesday morning. The change came after providers and law enforcement recommended the increase, according to Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne. The city uses multiple companies for towing. The daytime service […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County police personnel getting autism awareness training

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department personnel will be getting new training to better serve people with autism. Parents said this is long overdue, and the hope is that with this training, there will be fewer escalations and a better understanding between police and those with autism. “When they’re under severe stress, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Flood projects in Mount Pleasant, Conway move to next round of FEMA grant competition

The federal government is doubling funding for flood mitigation and infrastructure projects in a program that could aid two South Carolina municipalities. Mount Pleasant and Conway are finalists for nearly $8 million combined for drainage improvements and nature-based solutions to deal with flooding and stormwater. The Federal Emergency Management Agency...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy