MTAS To Assist Livingston In Search For Next Police Chief

newstalk941.com
Celina Sign Against Drugs Allegedly Installed Under Supervision Of Mayor
A sign condemning drugs that was placed outside of a low-income housing development in Celina Wednesday has been removed. It read “To drug dealers and dope heads, this is not Amsterdam, this is Celina Tennessee. We will put you in jail.” Attorney Jeff Jones represents Highlands Residential Services which owns the property where the sign was placed.
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
newstalk941.com
DeKalb, Warren Will See New Leadership After Thursday Election
Several Upper Cumberland Counties will see new leadership following Thursday’s election. Matt Adcock will serve as DeKalb County’s new County Mayor. He defeated challenger Mike Foster. Adcock said he calls the experience humbling. “I really think DeKalb County has some life-changing things here for our citizens, great opportunities...
newstalk941.com
Steven Barlow Wins Overton County Executive Race
Overton County will move forward under new leadership with its new County Executive, Steven Barlow. Barlow defeated incumbent Ben Danner, getting some 52.2 percent of the votes compared to Danners’ 47.7. percent. Barlow said that he’s ready to get back to business as he takes over the helm.
newstalk941.com
Livingston PD About Halfway Through Inventory Cataloging
Livingston Police Department is about halfway through cataloging its evidence inventory. The Board of Aldermen heard an update from Interim Police Chief Ray Smith Monday night. Smith said they’ve gone through about 1,700 articles to individually verify and match with case numbers. “You go back to the court system,...
newstalk941.com
Success For Monterey, Algood, Baxter Incumbent Candidates
Monterey’s Incumbent Mayor Nathan Walker will remain in his position for the incoming term. Walker earned some 97 percent of the votes, just over three percent for write-ins. Ward 1 Incumbent Aldermen Alex Garcia and Ward 2 Jim Whittaker have earned 99 percent of the votes in their respective districts.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Ordinance For New Department
Cookeville City Council approved an allocation of some $20,000 for Leadership Putnam’s sculpture honoring victims of the 2020 tornado. The sculpture’s committee had raised over $85,000 for the project, but an increase in the cost of materials required additional funds. The sculpture will be set at Dogwood Park.
newstalk941.com
Nine New Commissioners Elected In Putnam County
A total of nine new commissioners will serve Putnam County following Thursday’s election. Fred Vondra, Ron Chaffin, Chevin Eldridge, David Gentry, Ken Hall, Junior Phipps, Vinnie Faccinto, Terry Randolph and David Andrews will join the commission. Current Commission Chair Mike Atwood lost in the 12th district, finishing fourth among...
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
newstalk941.com
Incumbent Sheriffs Enjoyed Success In Polls Across UC
Incumbent sheriffs enjoyed success in the polls around the Upper Cumberland on Thursday. Van Buren County will be represented by new leadership with Michael Brock. Brock defeated Mark Evans, with Brock receiving 1,393 votes. Evans tallied 685 votes. Warren County’s incumbent Sheriff Tommy Myers lost to Jackie Matheny Jr. Matheny...
newstalk941.com
Van Buren County Elects New Mayor, Sheriff
David Sullivan is the new mayor of Van Buren County. Sullivan won convincingly with 1,018 votes. Candidate Jessica Grissom received 653 votes. Candidate Kelly Dishman got 307 votes. “With my policy for the future, I hope to have communication with the general public and also an open door policy for...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Homicide Investigation Locates Individual Wanted For Questioning
An individual wanted for questioning in a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation has been located. Amanda Borden turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night on outstanding warrants. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said Borden has been cooperating with the homicide investigation. “All the evidence shows that...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
newstalk941.com
One Vote Decides White Co Commission Race
Just a single vote decided the election in the White County Commission District 1 race on Thursday. Cain L. Rogers won the first seat with 364 votes. Chris Brewington beat out Emilie Austin Roberts 271-270 to take the second seat in District. In District two, Jordan Cocke and Thomas Margeson...
newstalk941.com
Election Turnout Steady Across The Upper Cumberland
Upper Cumberland voters are hitting the polls at a steady pace in most counties this Election Day. Van Buren Election Administrator Wayne Simmons said he has seen a consistent flow of voters at each precinct. Several commissioner races and the county mayor will be decided tonight. Simmons said the county...
Putnam County homicide suspect turns herself in on outstanding warrants
PUTNAM CO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted for questioning in a Putnam County homicide case has turned herself in to PCSO deputies regarding outstanding warrants, according to a news release. Officials said Amanda Borden is also cooperating with investigators regarding the deadly shooting that occurred at her residence on Monday. She was wanted for […]
‘You’re satanic’: Scott County sheriff suspends deputies after ‘unprofessional’ video
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips has placed two deputies on suspension pending an investigation into their interaction with a disabled woman captured on video.
newstalk941.com
Putnam BOE Sets School Calendar For Years 23-26
The Putnam County School Board approved its 2023-2026 school calendars Thursday night with minimal changes. Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said a calendar committee created the package based on community feedback. “The committee decided to use the format and keep the format with a two week fall break, the one week...
wjle.com
Suspected Marijuana Growers Named in Sealed Indictments
Two men found growing marijuana on their properties on Barnes Mill Road more than a year ago have been arrested after being named in sealed indictments recently returned by the DeKalb County Grand Jury. 60-year-old Steven James Cantrell and 71-year-old Larry Adcock are each charged in the indictments for possession...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road
Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
