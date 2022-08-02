Read on www.theoaklandpress.com
The Oakland Press
Robust absentee ballot returns, steady traffic at many Oakland County polls
Candidates and millage questions packed this primary ballot.To put this election’s voter turnout into context, the general election last November saw 153,183 voters cast ballots, out of 687,777 who registered to vote. That is a 22.27% turnout. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.1 million absentee...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
thelivingstonpost.com
Will there be a change in leadership of the county GOP?
Rumors have it that there will be a change in leadership of the Livingston County Republican Party, perhaps further evidence of the ever-deepening divide within the party itself. Word is that Meghan Reckling, who has chaired the local GOP since January 2019, will not be running for re-election to the...
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer expects 'ugliness' of GOP Primary to extend to Nov. election race
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed up before a packed house at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit Wednesday night. "So we know there’s gonna be a stark choice in 97 days, not that I’m counting," Whitmer quipped. One day after Tudor Dixon clinched the...
The Oakland Press
Non-homestead millage easily passes in Bloomfield Hills Schools
Voters overwhelmingly approved a request from the Bloomfield Hills Schools to restore a non-homestead operating millage. A total of 7,733 voters said yes to the proposal; 4,701 said no. Passage allows the district to levy a full 18 mills for general operating purposes on all property that is not a...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
The Oakland Press
School officials pleased with millage win in Pontiac
Pontiac School District officials weren’t ready to predict a win in Tuesday’s millage renewal request, but say they’re pleased with it. More than 1 million people are registered to vote in Oakland, and close to 10,000 voters cast ballots to decide Pontiac’s school millage. Of the...
HometownLife.com
Livonia local roads tax passes with strong support on Election Day
Livonia voters overwhelmingly supported a local roads tax that will fund projects on the city's neighborhood and major roads for the next 10 years. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election, 20,072 people voted in favor of the millage and 5,094 people voted against it. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure. An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban. ...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac, Bloomfield school millages approved
The two school millages on Tuesday’s ballot were headed for passage with nearly 100% of precincts reporting. Bloomfield Hills Schools asked voters to restore a 2 mill non-homestead operating levy and Pontiac schools officials asked voters to restore its 18 mills non-homestead operating millage. County Commission. Redistricting has reduced...
Arab American News
Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions
DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County road coworkers get new contract, new coworkers
A group of county road workers have ratified a new contract after a year of negotiations. Close to 220 road workers agreed to switch from to Operating Engineers 324 more than a year ago. They approved the new contract late last month after negotiations went into mediation. Ken Dombrow, Operating...
The Oakland Press
Juvenile justice committee revamped, 27 appointed including 4 Oakland County residents
Four Oakland County residents are among the 27 from across the state appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the reorganized Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice. Whitmer’s executive order 2022-7, signed Aug. 2, abolishes the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice created by a 2017 executive order and “recreates the committee in alignment with the requirements of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act,” as stated in a news release.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
The Oakland Press
Statewide number of COVID-19 cases climbing
Michigan reported 20,173 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the past week, a significant jump over the 19,653 cases recorded in the previous week. There were 106 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which releases weekly totals every Tuesday.
