Man assaults woman with hockey stick: Avon Police Blotter

14-year-girl arrested after attacking her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July 26...
Unlocked Landrover stolen from driveway, purse inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On July 25 at 2:30 a.m. a suspicious man was reported in the area. He was wearing all black clothing, a face covering, and carrying a backpack. Officers found the 26-year-old Lakewood man and discovered he had a warrant for theft from a neighboring community. He was arrested. Fraud, Detroit...
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident. The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots. According to...
Oregon man charged with stalking Brunswick teen, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Nielsen, 43, of Gresham, Oregon has been charged with menacing by stalking and importuning, according to Brunswick Police. Police said that on July 28 around 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Cypress Drive for a report of a suspicious man. The man...
Neighbor refuses to leaf stump remover do his job: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over the property line. They spoke with both parties who agreed there was a verbal dispute. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute occurred with conflicting statements. Both said they were threatened. Officers were able to calm the situation and the neighbor allowed the contractor to remove the stumps. Within the hour, however, the complainant called police again and said his neighbor attacked him with his cane and struck his cell phone. Police returned to his home. The resident told the officer the contractor was grinding the stumps when his neighbor approached and stood in front of the stump grinder yelling insults at both parties. The resident videotaped the incident with his phone. The neighbor became agitated and argued with the resident and the contractor. The neighbor then struck the complainant with his cane, hitting the victim’s phone. The incident was recorded on the phone. The victim was willing to pursue charges. The officer tried speaking to the neighbor about the incident. He said the complainant attacked him with a lawn rake. The officer, however, told the man the phone showed a different story. The officer cited the neighbor with disorderly conduct. The neighbor refused to listen to the officer and continued to be uncooperative, yelling insults at the officer and other parties involved. Those actions warranted a higher degree of the offense, which he received.
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated arson: Noble Road. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building.
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:45 p.m. July 30, police officers working security at Solon Home Days, held at Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road, dealt with a large group of disorderly juveniles.
Lyndhurst police find vehicle sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting
The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for three men following the recovery of a vehicle detectives were looking for in connection with the fatal Mother's Day shooting of Dailyn B. Ferguson.
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
Ohio police K-9 stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Man dies after being shot while walking down Akron street, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old was wounded after they were shot while walking down a street Wednesday evening in the East Akron neighborhood. Police say the two men were walking along the 400 block of Chittenden Street at about 6:30 p.m. when at least two suspects fired multiple shots at the victims. It’s unclear what motivated the shooting, police say.
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
Woman says husband tried to hold dog hostage: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman arrived at the police station at 12:20 a.m. July 29 and said her husband had kicked in the door at their home and attempted to hold their dog hostage for $50. Officers escorted the woman to her home to collect some belongings so she could stay somewhere else for the night.
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter. On July 26 at 2:48 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the woman, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident was arrested.
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
Hammered husband arrested for drunk driving: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 16, police received three silent 911 calls from the same number. When they called back, a Maplewood Road woman answered, saying her husband, who had come home drunk and threw a brick at her car, was at the house and wouldn’t leave. An arriving officer located the...
Former Erie County sheriff’s sergeant faces federal charge after being accused of choking person
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is facing a federal charge of deprivation of rights on accusations that he choked a person while he was acting as a law-enforcement officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio released few...
Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor
An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
