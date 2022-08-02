Man assaults woman with hockey stick: Avon Police Blotter

Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over the property line. They spoke with both parties who agreed there was a verbal dispute. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute occurred with conflicting statements. Both said they were threatened. Officers were able to calm the situation and the neighbor allowed the contractor to remove the stumps. Within the hour, however, the complainant called police again and said his neighbor attacked him with his cane and struck his cell phone. Police returned to his home. The resident told the officer the contractor was grinding the stumps when his neighbor approached and stood in front of the stump grinder yelling insults at both parties. The resident videotaped the incident with his phone. The neighbor became agitated and argued with the resident and the contractor. The neighbor then struck the complainant with his cane, hitting the victim’s phone. The incident was recorded on the phone. The victim was willing to pursue charges. The officer tried speaking to the neighbor about the incident. He said the complainant attacked him with a lawn rake. The officer, however, told the man the phone showed a different story. The officer cited the neighbor with disorderly conduct. The neighbor refused to listen to the officer and continued to be uncooperative, yelling insults at the officer and other parties involved. Those actions warranted a higher degree of the offense, which he received.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO