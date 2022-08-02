Car Safety Systems Think Chinese Drivers Are Asleep Behind The Wheel Because Of Their Small Eyes

Read on carbuzz.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
America's Biggest Automakers Want Cars Without Steering Wheels On The Road
While critics debate the future of autonomous driving, the world's automakers are forging ahead with self-driving technology. General Motors and Ford are both looking to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles on public roads, all of which are not equipped with human controls like pedals and a steering wheel. This is according to Reuters, which reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published the respective requests and opened them up for public comment.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
It's Time To Stop Giving Driver Assist Systems Fancy Names
We understand why manufacturers come up with fancy-sounding names for safety and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. Audi Side Assist sounds way more impressive than blind-spot monitoring. "My car doesn't just have blind-spot monitoring, bro. It has Audi Side Assist." But a group of companies involved in the automotive...
Mercedes-AMG Office Chair Is The Slowest AMG Ever Built
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Luxury Sedan Gets Over 40 Mpg
Just because you’re shopping for a car that gets good gas mileage doesn’t mean you have to settle for a run-of-the-mill sedan. Sure, there are a multitude of family sedans with great fuel economy numbers. However, if you’d prefer to stay more on the luxury side of things, there’s great news. One luxury sedan lets you have your plush, comfy cake and eat it with a side of 40 miles per gallon, too.
A ‘Data-Driven Analysis’ Puts 2 Toyotas In the Top 3 Midsize SUVs
Toyota is known for having a great reputation. It’s no surprise that the car brand has two SUVs on iSeeCars’ list of the Best Midsize SUVs for 2022: both the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota 4Runner. So what makes the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 among the best midsize SUVs you can buy? It’s data.
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alleged Car Thieves Unknowingly Lead Police Helicopter To Stash House
The alleged car thieves led police straight to a stash house. The suspect had no idea a helicopter was following him. Four high-end Fords, including a Mustang Shelby GT500, were recovered. When it comes to dumb car thieves, the USA is currently tied in first place with South Africa. Earlier...
Cheapest 2022 Toyota Highlander With a Hybrid
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize three-row SUVs available. As a result, buyers want it with the best fuel economy possible. Thanks to the available hybrid powertrain, owners can get much more bang for their buck with every gallon of gasoline. Buying a Highlander Hybrid costs a little more than a standard model. Here’s how to get the cheapest 2022 Toyota Highlander with a hybrid.
The Mercedes-Benz EQB Is the Electric Luxury Compact SUV of the Future
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is an electric luxury compact SUV based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The EQB is the future of Mercedes luxury electric SUV models. Since the compact SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in the industry, the EQB could have a huge impact on the future of the Mercedes brand. Here’s why it’s such an impactful model.
Toyota Denies Warranty Claim On GR86 Based On A Single Picture
Imagine you buy a modern sports car to drive and enjoy, one that is openly marketed by professional racers and drifters at the behest of the brand, only to track your car, blow the engine due to what seems to be a mechanical fault, and then have the brand tell you the warranty claim has been denied because you've taken the car racing?
