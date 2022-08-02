Read on firststateupdate.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
firststateupdate.com
Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
delawarevalleynews.com
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
cleveland19.com
11 years in prison for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on chase into Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man convicted of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien said Michael Simbo has credit for the 506 days he already served and must serve at least six years and five months of his sentence.
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
Dead Toddler Had Drugs In Her System, 27-Year-Old Cherry Hill Man Charged: Police
Police in New Jersey say a 27-year-old man is to blame for the death last month of a 2-year-old girl who had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood when she died. Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill faces manslaughter charges in the child's death after police found her at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen Ave. on July 23, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
Man charged in death of child who tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, authorities say
A Cherry Hill man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl, who tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said. Walter H. Clark, 27, was ordered detained at a hearing Wednesday after being charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
