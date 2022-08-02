ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN

(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
Police standoff in Somers Point

Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
11 years in prison for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on chase into Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man convicted of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien said Michael Simbo has credit for the 506 days he already served and must serve at least six years and five months of his sentence.
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

