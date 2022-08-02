ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
electrek.co

After Bolt bolted from 5 US cities, who gets to take its abandoned electric bikes?

In another example of reality sometimes being stranger than fiction, electric scooter and e-bike sharing company Bolt Mobility appears to have shut down operations in several US cities largely overnight. In doing so, it abandoned hundreds of thousands of dollars of light electric vehicles on the streets. What happened to...
Thrillist

Hurry, You Can Score $59 Flights Thanks to Alaska Airlines's New Sale

If you're brave enough to travel right now—amid almost weekly cancellations and mass delays—then Alaska Airlines's latest sale is like a reward. The carrier is currently offering cheap flights across the country, including routes to Hawaii. The sale looks a little different depending on where you plan to...
The Independent

Democrats finally reach deal with Sinema to help pass sweeping climate bill

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Thursday night that she reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on passing Democrats’ $430bn climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act.Ms Sinema was the last holdout among Democratic senators on the agreement, struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.The bill combats climate change, promotes renewable energy, reduces prescription drug prices and continues subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. If the bill ultimately passes, it would be a major domestic victory for President Biden, whose signature “Build Back Better” agenda...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
The Independent

US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedule is changed significantly or the airline makes major changes to their itinerary.The proposed rule announced Wednesday would require airlines to give refunds if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more for a domestic flight or at least six hours for an international one. Refunds would also be due if the airline changes the passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops in their itinerary, or causes “a significant downgrade" in the travel experience by switching to a different type...
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
UPI News

DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sparked by rising passenger complaints over compensation for delayed and canceled flights, the Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed stricter rules for airlines in how they defined when redress is needed. Traveler complaints have soared since the COVID-19 pandemic, where the airline industry struggled with employee sicknesses...
